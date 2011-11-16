* Soybeans, wheat, corn all down about 0.9 pct
* Strong dollar, euro zone contagion fears weaken
* Ample global supply outlook weakens wheat
* Poor soy crush margins in China to cap imports, prices
By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral
HAMBURG, Nov 16 U.S. soybeans slid from a one-week top on
Wednesday, and wheat and corn also lost ground as fears of the euro zone crisis
spreading to top-rated members such as France and a stronger dollar weighed on
the agricultural markets.
Wheat dropped around 0.9 percent, resuming recent weakness with additional
pressure coming from the perception of plentiful global supplies, which offer
stiff competition to U.S. exporters and cutting corn's share of the animal feed
market.
"I think a lot of the action in the grains and soybean markets is still
being driven by what is going on in the broader markets and the strength of the
dollar is weakening grains today," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick. "The
ongoing debt crisis in the EU continues to be an influence."
"Equities were not firm enough to support commodities much today. After the
rise by grains on Tuesday we would need more fundamentally supportive news to
continue the upward momentum today but this is not currently visible."
The dollar strengthened against the euro on Wednesday, with the single
currency touching a one-month low against the dollar and yen because of euro
zone debt fears.
A stronger dollar makes U.S. grain and soy exports more expensive. But
pressure on Italian bond yields eased, partly because of support from the
European Central Bank.
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.9 percent to $11.89-3/4
a bushel by 1134 GMT, after climbing on Tuesday to $12.06-1/4 a bushel, the
highest since November 9.
Chicago December corn slid 0.9 percent to $6.39-1/2 a bushel, while
Chicago December wheat lost 0.9 percent to $6.27 a bushel.
European benchmark wheat in Paris was slightly firmer, with the January
contract up 0.4 percent at 185.75 euros a tonne.
"Soybeans have been reasonably well supported but they are down today and
everything is a little bit weaker, which is not surprising, given the stronger
dollar," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in
Melbourne.
"It is hard to a find a bullish story in wheat at this point or until
pressure from the Black Sea comes off next year."
U.S. analyst AgResource said on Wednesday the world's corn harvest will rise
1.5 percent, due largely to a 14 percent jump in U.S. corn production.
The soybean market had strengthened on Tuesday on expectations of strong
demand from China.
Closely watched Hamburg-based oilseed analyst Oil World said China, which
buys two-thirds of the world's soybean exports, would increase imports in the
final quarter of 2011.
But analysts in Asia said poor soybean crush margins in China will cap
imports. "The only positive thing for soybeans is China's buying interest in
U.S. beans, but we need to see more evidence of Chinese buying as crush margins
are very weak at the current prices," said Davis.
U.S. soybean exports are more than 30 percent below the pace of sales at the
same time a year ago as China and other buyers source shipments from South
America.
Chicago wheat market, which has lost 21 percent so far this year,
continues to remain under pressure from cheap supplies coming from the Black Sea
region.
Australia is also aggressively marketing wheat as the harvest of the
near-record crop gets underway.
* Prices at 1134 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd
Pct
Paris wheat 186.00 1.00 +0.54 252.20
-26.25
Paris maize 186.75 0.00 +0.00 235.00
-20.53
Paris rapeseed 428.25 0.25 +0.06 497.25
-13.88
CBOT wheat 627.25 -5.50 -0.87 794.25
-21.03
CBOT corn 639.50 -6.00 -0.93 629.00
1.67
CBOT soybeans 1189.75 -10.50 -0.87 1393.75
-14.64
CBOT rice 15.11 -0.12 -0.76 14.00
7.97
Crude oil 99.00 -0.37 -0.37 91.38
8.34
Euro/dlr 1.35353
*Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel
except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris
wheat in euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral)