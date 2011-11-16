* Soybeans, wheat, corn all down about 0.9 pct

* Strong dollar, euro zone contagion fears weaken

* Ample global supply outlook weakens wheat

* Poor soy crush margins in China to cap imports, prices (Updates prices, adds European trade)

By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral

HAMBURG, Nov 16 U.S. soybeans slid from a one-week top on Wednesday, and wheat and corn also lost ground as fears of the euro zone crisis spreading to top-rated members such as France and a stronger dollar weighed on the agricultural markets.

Wheat dropped around 0.9 percent, resuming recent weakness with additional pressure coming from the perception of plentiful global supplies, which offer stiff competition to U.S. exporters and cutting corn's share of the animal feed market.

"I think a lot of the action in the grains and soybean markets is still being driven by what is going on in the broader markets and the strength of the dollar is weakening grains today," said Rabobank analyst Erin FitzPatrick. "The ongoing debt crisis in the EU continues to be an influence."

"Equities were not firm enough to support commodities much today. After the rise by grains on Tuesday we would need more fundamentally supportive news to continue the upward momentum today but this is not currently visible."

The dollar strengthened against the euro on Wednesday, with the single currency touching a one-month low against the dollar and yen because of euro zone debt fears.

A stronger dollar makes U.S. grain and soy exports more expensive. But pressure on Italian bond yields eased, partly because of support from the European Central Bank.

Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.9 percent to $11.89-3/4 a bushel by 1134 GMT, after climbing on Tuesday to $12.06-1/4 a bushel, the highest since November 9.

Chicago December corn slid 0.9 percent to $6.39-1/2 a bushel, while Chicago December wheat lost 0.9 percent to $6.27 a bushel.

European benchmark wheat in Paris was slightly firmer, with the January contract up 0.4 percent at 185.75 euros a tonne.

"Soybeans have been reasonably well supported but they are down today and everything is a little bit weaker, which is not surprising, given the stronger dollar," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne.

"It is hard to a find a bullish story in wheat at this point or until pressure from the Black Sea comes off next year."

U.S. analyst AgResource said on Wednesday the world's corn harvest will rise 1.5 percent, due largely to a 14 percent jump in U.S. corn production.

The soybean market had strengthened on Tuesday on expectations of strong demand from China.

Closely watched Hamburg-based oilseed analyst Oil World said China, which buys two-thirds of the world's soybean exports, would increase imports in the final quarter of 2011.

But analysts in Asia said poor soybean crush margins in China will cap imports. "The only positive thing for soybeans is China's buying interest in U.S. beans, but we need to see more evidence of Chinese buying as crush margins are very weak at the current prices," said Davis.

U.S. soybean exports are more than 30 percent below the pace of sales at the same time a year ago as China and other buyers source shipments from South America.

Chicago wheat market, which has lost 21 percent so far this year, continues to remain under pressure from cheap supplies coming from the Black Sea region.

Australia is also aggressively marketing wheat as the harvest of the near-record crop gets underway. * Prices at 1134 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 186.00 1.00 +0.54 252.20 -26.25 Paris maize 186.75 0.00 +0.00 235.00 -20.53 Paris rapeseed 428.25 0.25 +0.06 497.25 -13.88 CBOT wheat 627.25 -5.50 -0.87 794.25 -21.03 CBOT corn 639.50 -6.00 -0.93 629.00 1.67 CBOT soybeans 1189.75 -10.50 -0.87 1393.75 -14.64 CBOT rice 15.11 -0.12 -0.76 14.00 7.97 Crude oil 99.00 -0.37 -0.37 91.38 8.34 Euro/dlr 1.35353 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral)