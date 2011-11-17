SYDNEY, Nov 17 U.S. grains futures prices fell further in early Asian trade on Thursday, under pressure from adequate supplies, a strong U.S. dollar and broader worries about the European debt crisis.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December corn delivery dropped 0.51 percent to $6.39-1/2 per bushel, as fresh U.S. supplies competed with South America in global markets.

Soybeans for January delivery, the most active contract, lost a 0.34 percent to $11.83-3/4 per bushel.

Wheat for December delivery fell 0.31 percent to $6.16-3/4 per bushel after tumbling 2.5 percent on Wednesday as euro-zone concerns and abundant global supplies suppressed prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* A lack of seasonal demand due to strong prices is cushioning grain demand and capping prices

* Large harvests in South America of soybean and corn crops are checking price gains.

* World grain prices are unlikely to pick up until early in 2012, when fundamentals return to the spotlight, U.S. analyst AgResource said on Wednesday.

* In the United States, the largest grain and oilseeds exporter harvesting of corn and soybeans in nearing completion while a cold snap may help push the U.S. winter wheat crop into dormancy.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro wallowed at five-week lows versus the dollar and yen in Asia on Thursday as bond market turmoil spread across Europe, sparking calls for the European Central Bank to intervene more forcefully in markets.

* U.S. oil prices surged on Wednesday to close above $100 a barrel for the first time since June, propelled by news of a critical pipeline reversal that will ease a year-long oil glut in the Midwest

* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with selling accelerating late in the session on more warnings about the potential impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on the global economy and the banking system. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 190.57 points, or 1.58 percent, to 11,905.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 fell 20.90 points, or 1.66 percent, to 1,236.91.

DATA/EVENTS

GMT

1330 USDA weekly exports report

1330 U.S. weekly jobless claims

1330 U.S. October housing starts

GRAIN PRICES AT 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 614.75 -2.00 -0.32% -2.84% 629.25 42 CBOT corn 639.50 -3.25 -0.51% -0.93% 643.57 46 CBOT soy 1183.75 -4.00 -0.34% -1.37% 1217.73 47 CBOT rice $14.97 $0.01 +007% -1.71% 16.28 27 WTI crude $101.85 -$0.74 -0.72% +2.50% $93.21 76 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.344 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.70% USD/AUD

1.004 -0.004 -0.39% -1.34% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Bruce Hextall)