SYDNEY, Nov 18 U.S. wheat and soybean futures posted a mild rebound in early Asian trade on Friday, after being sold off heavily overnight, on dual concerns over slowing demand for American agricultural exports and broader worries about Europe's debt crisis.

Wheat for December delivery gained 0.17 percent to $5.93-1/2 per bushel after tumbling 3.9 percent overnight as euro zone concerns and abundant global supplies rattled the market.

Soybeans for January delivery, the most active contract, rose 0.15 percent to $11.70 per bushel after falling 1.5 percent overnight.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December corn delivery slipped 0.08 percent to $6.14 per bushel, extending a weaker trend after tumbling to 4.4 percent to a four-month low overnight as sluggish demand and Europe's debt crisis weighed on the contract.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soy market weak despite a recent round of Chinese purchases of U.S. soybeans and expectations of traders in Beijing that more deals were likely.

* USDA confirmed sales of 420,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2011/12 delivery.

* USDA also reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 751,300 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above estimates for 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes.

* The trustee liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd's broker-dealer unit won court permission to distribute $520 million of cash, providing relief to customers whose accounts have been frozen since the futures brokerage went bankrupt.

* USDA said export sales of U.S. corn last week totaled 208,900 tonnes, below estimates for 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

* U.S. corn export sales slumped for a second consecutive week last week, sinking to a 13-month low due to stiff competition from rival suppliers offering cheaper corn and other feed grains.

* Thai feed millers bought 150,000 tonnes of Australian feed wheat this week for January-February shipment while Malaysian grain processors are in the market to buy 60,000 tonnes of corn for arrival early next year.

* Drier weather in the U.S. Midwest through Saturday will help boost final harvest of the 2011 corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.

* U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly wheat export sales were 334,600 tonnes (old crop and new crop combined), below estimates of 350,000 to 450,000 tonnes.

* Bangladesh to defer tender for 50,000 tonnes of wheat by two weeks due to storage constraints.

* Farmers in Russia harvested 59.4 million tonnes of wheat by Nov. 16, up from 43.5 million a year ago.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar held firm in Asia on Friday, while the euro was surprisingly resilient with European banks seen repatriating funds back home as signs of funding stress grew amid a deepening euro zone debt crisis.

* Oil prices tumbled on Thursday, with U.S. crude dropping 4 percent as investors booked profits a day after after a surge to five-month highs tested key technical levels.

* Trigger-happy investors dumped U.S. stocks on Thursday, scared by the market's sudden fall through a key technical level brought on by more worries about Europe's debt troubles.

Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 593.50 1.00 +0.17% -3.77% 627.98 30 CBOT corn 614.00 -0.50 -0.08% -4.47% 643.23 27 CBOT soy 1170.00 1.75 +0.15% -1.49% 1217.31 40 CBOT rice $14.69 -$0.03 -0.17% -1.77% $16.23 21 WTI crude $98.35 -$0.47 -0.48% -4.13% $93.52 57 Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.000 +0.01% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.999 0.000 -0.01% -0.89% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)