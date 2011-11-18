* Soy up half pct on hopes of bargain hunting by China

* Corn steady at 5-week low on poor demand, harvest

* Wheat rises 0.6 pct, recovers from four-month low (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 18 U.S. soy rose half a percent on Friday as the market recovered after two straight days of losses on hopes of strong demand from China, while wheat gained on bargain-hunting following a decline to a four-month low.

Corn was little changed as it continued to struggle with sluggish demand while the euro zone debt crisis weighed on the market. Corn prices are on track for their biggest weekly loss in seven weeks.

"We see bargain hunting taking place because of the sharp drop yesterday as China will take this opportunity to buy more soybeans," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"Even for corn, close to $6 a bushel is attractive level for the Chinese to buy."

The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy rose 0.5 percent to $11.73-1/2 a bushel by 0241 GMT.

December corn rose quarter of a cent to $6.14-3/4 a bushel, after dropping to its lowest since Oct. 11 on Thursday, while December wheat rose 0.6 percent to $5.96-1/4 a bushel, recovering from its lowest since July 5 hit in the previous session on the continuation chart.

China stepped up soybean purchases this week to fill state reserves, buying more than 500,000 tonnes to take advantage of lower global prices, and traders said more deals were likely.

Imports by China, which buys 60 percent of the soybeans traded across the world, are likely to climb more than 10 percent to around 58 million tonnes in the year to September 2012 as the nation ramps up pork production to ease tight supply, and food inflation, analysts say.

U.S. soybean export sales were on the upswing as South American suppliers appeared to finally be running low on old-crop supplies, opening a window of opportunity for U.S. soy.

Net U.S. soybean export sales last week rose 23 percent to a seven-week high of 751,200 tonnes, most of it for shipment in the current marketing year, topping trade estimates for 500,000 to 700,000 tonnes, USDA data showed.

U.S. Department of Agriculture reported lower net weekly export sales of corn and wheat than expected amid ample supplies as the harvest wraps up.

It reported corn export sales of 208,900 tonnes, down from last week and well below the range of trade estimates from 350,000 to 600,000 tonnes.

Net weekly wheat exports of 317,100 tonnes fell short of expectations for between 350,000 and 450,000 tonnes.

Traders say the fallout from MF Global's bankruptcy continues to weigh on markets as it has kept traders wary of buying or holding a position in grains and other commodities.

Funds sold an estimated 25,000 CBOT corn contracts, up from sales of only 5,000 on Wednesday.

Grain markets were also pressured by macro economic worries arising from Europe's debt crisis.

Asian shares fell for a fourth day in a row and the dollar firmed as Europe's funding difficulties intensified, with Spanish borrowing costs hitting an unsustainable level and premiums for dollar funds rising further.

In a sign global funding strains may spread to Asia, benchmark three-month euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low on concerns that tightness in dollar money markets may prompt non-Japanese banks to raise yen at a higher rate.

Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 596.25 3.75 +0.63% -3.32% 628.08 33 CBOT corn 614.75 0.25 +0.04% -4.36% 643.22 27 CBOT soy 1173.50 5.25 +0.45% -1.20% 1217.35 42 CBOT rice $14.70 -$0.02 -0.10% -1.71% $16.24 21 WTI crude $98.91 $0.09 +0.09% -3.59% $93.13 59 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.350 -$0.020 -1.43% -2.58% USD/AUD 1.003 -0.029 -2.84% -4.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)