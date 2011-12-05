KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 U.S. grain futures rose on Monday, led by soybeans, as dry weather increased supply concerns and this week's summit of European leaders buoyed expectations for the region to find new steps to stem the debt crisis, halting a global economic slowdown. CBOT December wheat was steady at $6.12-1/4 after posting its biggest weekly advance in more than four months. December corn gained 0.17 percent to $5.87-1/2 and January soybeans were up 0.53 percent at $11.41-3/4. FUNDAMENTALS * Soybeans and corn have recently been planted and are growing in the huge production areas of Brazil and Argentina. They will be harvested early in 2012. * Dry weather is a concern in Brazil's Mato Grosso soybean- and corn-growing region, but there are indications of rainfall soon in that area. * China recorded an eighth year of record grain output in 2011, led by a surprise 8.2 percent annual jump in the corn harvest to a record 191.75 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said. * In Argentina, farmers had planted by Thursday 66 percent of the 19 million hectares planned for soy this season, advancing by 10 percentage points during the seven-day period, 6 points faster than last year's tempo. * Government officials in Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, have estimated the 2011/12 soy harvest at between 52 million and 53 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to a choppy start on Monday in what is likely to be a recurring theme this week as hopes for a resolution to the euro zone debt crisis wax and wane in the leadup to yet another European Union summit. * Markets are hopeful the EU will be closer towards fiscal union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor coercive budget discipline for the 17-nation group. * Asian stocks gained, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 0.3 percent, after ending last week with its first weekly increase in a month. * A U.S. jobs report on Friday for November showed moderate job growth and a drop in the unemployment rate to a 2-1/2-year low, lending support to grains and soy. * U.S. crude for January delivery was up 57 cents at $101.53 a barrel, after hitting a peak of $101.73 earlier, the highest since Nov. 30. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China Markit Services PMI Nov 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Nov 1600 U.S. USDA export inspections Weekly 2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised July 2011 Grains prices as of 0122 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct move CBOT corn 587.50 1.00 +0.17 629.00 -6.60 CBOT soy 1141.75 6.00 +0.53 1393.75 -18.08 CBOT wheat 612.25 0.00 +0.00 794.25 -22.91 CBOT rice 14.42 -0.04 -0.28 13.88 3.85 US crude 101.34 Euro/dollar 1.3410 (Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel) (Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight) (Crude $ per barrel) (Reporting by Jane Lee;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)