KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 U.S. grain futures
rose on Monday, led by soybeans, as dry weather increased supply
concerns and this week's summit of European leaders buoyed
expectations for the region to find new steps to stem the debt
crisis, halting a global economic slowdown.
CBOT December wheat was steady at $6.12-1/4 after
posting its biggest weekly advance in more than four months.
December corn gained 0.17 percent to $5.87-1/2 and
January soybeans were up 0.53 percent at $11.41-3/4.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soybeans and corn have recently been planted and are
growing in the huge production areas of Brazil and Argentina.
They will be harvested early in 2012.
* Dry weather is a concern in Brazil's Mato Grosso soybean-
and corn-growing region, but there are indications of rainfall
soon in that area.
* China recorded an eighth year of record grain output in
2011, led by a surprise 8.2 percent annual jump in the corn
harvest to a record 191.75 million tonnes, the National Bureau
of Statistics said.
* In Argentina, farmers had planted by Thursday 66 percent
of the 19 million hectares planned for soy this season,
advancing by 10 percentage points during the seven-day period, 6
points faster than last year's tempo.
* Government officials in Argentina, the world's No. 3
soybean exporter, have estimated the 2011/12 soy harvest at
between 52 million and 53 million tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro got off to a choppy start on Monday in what is
likely to be a recurring theme this week as hopes for a
resolution to the euro zone debt crisis wax and wane in the
leadup to yet another European Union summit.
* Markets are hopeful the EU will be closer towards fiscal
union by Friday, agreeing on a treaty change to anchor coercive
budget discipline for the 17-nation group.
* Asian stocks gained, with the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 0.3
percent, after ending last week with its first weekly increase
in a month.
* A U.S. jobs report on Friday for November showed moderate
job growth and a drop in the unemployment rate to a 2-1/2-year
low, lending support to grains and soy.
* U.S. crude for January delivery was up 57 cents at
$101.53 a barrel, after hitting a peak of $101.73 earlier, the
highest since Nov. 30.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China Markit Services PMI Nov
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Nov
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Nov
1600 U.S. USDA export inspections Weekly
2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Revised July 2011
Grains prices as of 0122 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct
move
CBOT corn 587.50 1.00 +0.17 629.00 -6.60
CBOT soy 1141.75 6.00 +0.53 1393.75 -18.08
CBOT wheat 612.25 0.00 +0.00 794.25 -22.91
CBOT rice 14.42 -0.04 -0.28 13.88 3.85
US crude 101.34
Euro/dollar 1.3410
(Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel)
(Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight)
(Crude $ per barrel)
(Reporting by Jane Lee;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)