* Soybeans climb for a second day on S.America supply concerns * Soybeans gain on outlook for stagnating palm oil production * European leaders' summit lends hope to investors * South American farmers face dry weather (Adds details) KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 U.S. soybeans rose for a second day on Monday as dry weather fuelled supply concerns and this week's summit of European leaders buoyed expectations that the region will find new steps to stem the debt crisis, halting a global economic slowdown. "There's been a drying trend in South America and we have seen that in the last couple of weeks in Brazil but it's not expected to be sustained," said Luke Mathews, an agricultural commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "For soybeans, gains may also be linked to expectations that palm oil production in Southeast Asia may stagnate in the year ahead." CBOT January soybeans were up 0.31 percent at $11.39-1/4 a bushel. Futures have fallen 18 percent this year, snapping two annual increases. December wheat was steady at $6.12-3/4 after posting its biggest weekly advance in more than four months and December corn slipped 0.04 percent to $5.86-1/4. Soybeans and palm oil compete in the edible oil market, and weaker growth in Southeast Asian palm oil production and normal demand expansion will set the stage for a bull market next year, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said in Indonesia on Friday. Soybeans and corn have recently been planted and are growing in the huge production areas of Brazil and Argentina. They will be harvested early in 2012. Dry weather is a concern in Brazil's Mato Grosso soybean- and corn-growing region, but there are indications of rainfall soon there. "Grains are also up, as markets are supported by higher crude oil prices." Gains were limited as data showed China's services sector grew in November at the weakest in three months. "Bearish sentiment is coming through from the macro-economic side," Mathews said. While demand may slow, China's production has risen. The Asian nation had an eighth straight year of record grain output in 2011, led by a surprise 8.2 percent annual jump in the corn harvest to a record 191.75 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. Overall grain output in 2011 rose 4.5 percent to 571.21 million tonnes, the bureau said. SOUTH AMERICAN HARVESTS In Argentina, farmers had planted by Thursday 66 percent of the 19 million hectares planned for soy this season, advancing by 10 percentage points during the seven-day period, 6 points faster than last year's tempo. Government officials in Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, have estimated the 2011/12 soy harvest at between 52 million and 53 million tonnes. A decline in Ukraine's 2012 winter wheat harvest after large exports in the 2011/12 season could force the country to import about 1.3 million tonnes of wheat in 2012/13, for the first time since 2004, according to Farm Ministry data published on Friday. The data, published on the web site of Ukraine's grain traders union UZA, showed the former Soviet republic and net exporter of wheat was likely to harvest 8.5 million tonnes of the grain in 2012 versus 22.2 million in 2011. Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry scaled down its 2011/12 grain exports forecast to between 23 million and 25 million tonnes from a previous outlook of 27 million as farmers released less wheat than expected in anticipation of a poor crop next year. Oleksander Demidov, head of the ministry's planting department, said on Friday wheat exports were likely to be about 6 million tonnes this season, down from a previous estimate of 9 million to 10 million tonnes. Russia may reap a bumper grain crop next year of 100 million tonnes, the second largest in the post-Soviet era after the 2008 harvest, but a presidential election next March could disrupt spring sowing, Russia's grains lobby said on Friday. Sown area for winter grains is up on last year and weather forecasts are favourable, but spring sowing could be disrupted if officials are distracted by the runup to the vote in March, when Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to return to the Kremlin as president. Brent crude climbed above $110 a barrel as rising tensions between Iran and the West increased the risk of crude shipments being disrupted from the world's fifth-largest oil exporter. Brent crude rose 54 cents to $110.48 a barrel by 0425 GMT, after posting a weekly gain of more than 3 percent, its best weekly percentage gain since mid-October. U.S. crude climbed 49 cents to $101.45 a barrel. The benchmark posted a 4.3 percent gain last week. Grains prices as of 0530 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct move CBOT corn 586.25 -0.25 -0.04 629.00 -6.80 CBOT soy 1139.25 3.50 +0.31 1393.75 -18.26 CBOT wheat 612.75 0.50 +0.08 794.25 -22.85 CBOT rice 14.43 -0.03 -0.21 13.88 3.93 US crude 101.38 Euro/dollar 1.3404 (Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel) (Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight) (Crude $ per barrel) (Reporting by Jane Lee)