KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 U.S. grain futures slipped on Tuesday, extending declines seen in the previous session after Standard & Poor's warned it may cut the credit ratings of euro zone countries as the region's leaders struggle to stem the spread of the debt crisis. CBOT December wheat lost 0.79 percent to $5.94 per bushel. December corn slipped 0.13 percent to $5.79-1/2. Corn has declined for four straight days, its longest losing streak since November. January soybeans were little changed at $11.27, after dropping 0.8 percent on Monday in the biggest daily decline in more than a week. FUNDAMENTALS * An abundance of rain-soaked Australian wheat is set to further dampen U.S. and South American corn prices in 2012, as key corn importers switch to the cheaper, damaged grain for animal feed. * Weekend floods in parts of Malaysia, the world's second-biggest palm oil producer, raised fears about supply disruptions of the edible oil, which competes with soybean oil. * Cargill Inc said it would let go of 2,000 of its employees globally, citing a continued weak global economy. * Argentina's government is expected to approve the export of an additional 2-3 million tonnes of 2010/11 corn on Wednesday, a senior agriculture official said. The government controls wheat and corn exports through a quota system. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export inspections of wheat were 14.497 million bushels, below forecasts for 15 million to 20 million. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks and the euro dipped on Tuesday after S&P warned it might downgrade euro zone countries, piling pressure on European leaders ahead of a summit this week. * Concern that Europe may fail to adopt strong measures to halt the spread of the debt crisis prompted investors to shift into safer holdings such as the dollar. * Standard & Poor's on Monday warned it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit later this week. * U.S. crude futures were weaker on Tuesday, hurt by a cloudy economic outlook in Europe after ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade euro zone countries. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Dec 2011 1100 Brazil GDP yy Jul 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 Canada BoC rate decision 1600 U.S. EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook Dec Grains prices as of 0111 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct move CBOT corn 579.50 -0.75 -0.13 629.00 -7.87 CBOT soy 1127.00 0.75 +0.07 1393.75 -19.14 CBOT wheat 594.00 -4.75 -0.79 794.25 -25.21 CBOT rice 14.45 0.06 +0.42 13.88 4.07 US crude 100.52 Euro/dollar 1.3386 (Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel) (Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight) (Crude $ per barrel) (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)