SYDNEY Dec 7 U.S. grain futures moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains seen in the previous session, as investors hunted bargains after prices were knocked down on macro-economic concerns.

The market remained cautiously optimistic that a recent credit warnings by Standard & Poor's would spur European leaders into more decisive action at this week's summit.

March corn gained 0.5 percent to $5.99-1/4, adding to overnight gains.

January soybeans were trading up 0.4 percent at $11.34, after closing up 3-1/2 cents overnight.

CBOT March wheat was up 0.2 percent at $6.14-1/4 per bushel. Wheat gained 1-1/2 cents overnight, however the contract was held back by news of increased wheat production in Canada, a record wheat crop in Australia, and more beneficial moisture moving across the U.S. winter wheat belt.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Analysts expect U.S. Agriculture Department's report on Friday morning to show 2011/12 U.S. ending stocks of wheat at 830 million bushels, up from 828 million bushels in last month's report.

* World ending stocks of wheat seen at 203.031 million tonnes, up from 202.600 million tonnes in November report.

* Egypt's GASC said it bought 240,000 tonnes of Argentina and Russian wheat for Feb. 20-29 shipment in its latest purchase.

* Japan seeking 108,375 tonnes food wheat from the United States and Canada via a regular weekly tender closing on Thursday.

* Taiwan is seeking 82,750 tonnes U.S. wheat in a tender closing on Friday.

* Cold snap in U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat growing region caused only minor harm to the crop.

* Australia is heading for record wheat crop and exports in 2011/12, the Australian government's chief commodities forecaster said.

* Argentina's government is expected to approve the export of an additional 2 million-3 million tonnes of 2010/11 corn on Wednesday, a senior agriculture official said.

* China may raise soybean purchases in the coming weeks as Chinese inventories remain low - Oil World.

* South Korea seeking 150,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified yellow soybeans for arrival from January through June 2013.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro recovered from a dip to one-week lows in Asia on Wednesday, with markets cautiously optimistic that recent credit warnings by Standard & Poor's would spur European leaders into more decisive action at this week's summit.

* U.S. crude oil futures added to gains slightly in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a 5 million barrel crude stocks draw last week, much more than forecast.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as investors bet European leaders would take strong steps this week to end the region's debt crisis, including bolstering its financial rescue fund.

Grains prices at 0116 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 614.25 1.25 +0.20% +0.45% 628.46 43 CBOT corn 599.25 2.75 +0.46% +1.40% 632.09 38 CBOT soy 1134.00 4.50 +0.40% +0.69% 1172.04 42 CBOT rice $14.69 $0.09 +0.62% +2.09% $15.35 49 WTI crude $101.32 $0.04 +0.04% +0.33% $97.51 67 Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.341 $0.001 +0.10% +0.16%

USD/AUD 1.027 0.003 +0.26% -0.04%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)