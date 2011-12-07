* Bargain hunters lift U.S. grains futures * Trading cautious ahead of EU summit, USDA report (Updates prices) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Dec 7 U.S. corn and soybeans rose on Wednesday as recent declines spurred bargain hunting, while cautious optimism ahead of a EU summit where policymakers are expected to find a way to resolve the region's debt crisis also supported sentiment. Wheat, which reversed early gains, could find support from a deteriorating crop in Ukraine that may force the country to import the grain for the first time since 2004, while any signs of bad weather in South America would be bullish for soy and corn. March Chicago Board of Trade corn futures gained 0.21 percent to $5.97-3/4 a bushel by 0615 GMT, extending Tuesday's gains. Front-month corn bounced from a 1-year low struck in the previous session. "The market continues to be influenced by the macro economic concerns out of Europe. The corn market has also been heavy over the past couple of weeks as a result of increased supplies," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "What we are looking at is potential bullish influences over the next couple of months. In corn and soybean markets, we know, particularly in the case of corn, that U.S. supplies do remain very tight and the focus this week is going to be on the USDA." The U.S. Agriculture Department is expected to lower its forecast of U.S. corn stocks slightly due to rising feed use and a lackluster harvest while raising soy supplies by nearly 10 percent because of poor export demand, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters. The closely watched USDA report is due out on Friday, CBOT March wheat shed early gains and fell 0.41 percent to $6.10-1/2 a bushel, weighed by increased wheat production in Canada, a record wheat crop in Australia, and more beneficial moisture moving across the U.S. winter wheat belt. January soybeans were trading up 0.24 percent at $11.32-1/4. The contract was still within sight of a 13-month low hit late last month, but it may sustain the rebound if dry conditions persisted in soybean and corn growing areas in Brazil and Argentina ahead of the harvest in early 2012. "We have a certain reliance on big South American crops coming to fruition in a year ahead, so any bout of adverse weather out of South America may support the oilseed and corn complexes," said Mathews. Grains, like other commodities, have been weighed down by fears that a global economic slowdown triggered by the euro zone debt crisis could slash demand. European Union leaders are expected to discuss boosting the firepower of the bailout fund on Thursday and Friday. Media reports cited senior officials saying that may include running two separate rescue facilities. Less than 24 hours after Standard & Poor's placed 15 euro zone countries, including Germany and France, on credit watch negative, the rating agency threatened to cut the credit rating of the region's financial rescue fund. Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later this week. Grains prices at 0615 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 610.50 -2.50 -0.41% -0.16% 628.33 44 CBOT corn 597.75 1.25 +0.21% +1.14% 630.58 36 CBOT soy 1132.25 2.75 +0.24% +0.53% 1171.98 41 CBOT rice $14.69 $0.09 +0.62% +2.09% $15.35 49 WTI crude $101.47 $0.19 +0.19% +0.48% $97.32 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.342 $0.002 +0.18% +0.16% USD/AUD 1.027 0.003 +0.25% +0.02% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Additional reporting by Amy Pyett in SYDNEY; Editing by Himani Sarkar)