* Bargain hunters lift U.S. grains futures
* Trading cautious ahead of EU summit, USDA report
(Updates prices)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 U.S. corn and soybeans
rose on Wednesday as recent declines spurred bargain hunting,
while cautious optimism ahead of a EU summit where policymakers
are expected to find a way to resolve the region's debt crisis
also supported sentiment.
Wheat, which reversed early gains, could find support from a
deteriorating crop in Ukraine that may force the country to
import the grain for the first time since 2004, while any signs
of bad weather in South America would be bullish for soy and
corn.
March Chicago Board of Trade corn futures gained 0.21
percent to $5.97-3/4 a bushel by 0615 GMT, extending Tuesday's
gains. Front-month corn bounced from a 1-year low struck
in the previous session.
"The market continues to be influenced by the macro economic
concerns out of Europe. The corn market has also been heavy over
the past couple of weeks as a result of increased supplies,"
said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank
of Australia.
"What we are looking at is potential bullish influences over
the next couple of months. In corn and soybean markets, we know,
particularly in the case of corn, that U.S. supplies do remain
very tight and the focus this week is going to be on the USDA."
The U.S. Agriculture Department is expected to lower its
forecast of U.S. corn stocks slightly due to rising feed use and
a lackluster harvest while raising soy supplies by nearly 10
percent because of poor export demand, according to analysts
surveyed by Reuters.
The closely watched USDA report is due out on Friday,
CBOT March wheat shed early gains and fell 0.41
percent to $6.10-1/2 a bushel, weighed by increased wheat
production in Canada, a record wheat crop in Australia, and more
beneficial moisture moving across the U.S. winter wheat belt.
January soybeans were trading up 0.24 percent at
$11.32-1/4.
The contract was still within sight of a 13-month low hit
late last month, but it may sustain the rebound if dry
conditions persisted in soybean and corn growing areas in Brazil
and Argentina ahead of the harvest in early 2012.
"We have a certain reliance on big South American crops
coming to fruition in a year ahead, so any bout of adverse
weather out of South America may support the oilseed and corn
complexes," said Mathews.
Grains, like other commodities, have been weighed down by
fears that a global economic slowdown triggered by the euro zone
debt crisis could slash demand.
European Union leaders are expected to discuss boosting the
firepower of the bailout fund on Thursday and Friday. Media
reports cited senior officials saying that may include running
two separate rescue facilities.
Less than 24 hours after Standard & Poor's placed 15 euro
zone countries, including Germany and France, on credit watch
negative, the rating agency threatened to cut the credit rating
of the region's financial rescue fund.
Asian shares and the euro gained on Wednesday on hopes that
the threat of mass credit rating downgrades will pressure
European leaders to come up with a convincing framework for
resolving the euro zone debt crisis at a crucial summit later
this week.
Grains prices at 0615 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 610.50 -2.50 -0.41% -0.16% 628.33 44
CBOT corn 597.75 1.25 +0.21% +1.14% 630.58 36
CBOT soy 1132.25 2.75 +0.24% +0.53% 1171.98 41
CBOT rice $14.69 $0.09 +0.62% +2.09% $15.35 49
WTI crude $101.47 $0.19 +0.19% +0.48% $97.32 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.342 $0.002 +0.18% +0.16%
USD/AUD 1.027 0.003 +0.25% +0.02%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Additional reporting by Amy Pyett in SYDNEY; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)