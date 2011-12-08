* Wheat, corn, soybean fall, tone cautious
* Eyes on EU summit, USDA report on Friday
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 U.S. wheat and corn
futures extended losses on Thursday as concerns about weakening
demand resurfaced and speculators turned cautious ahead of a
make-or-break European Union leaders summit to resolve the
region's deteriorating debt crisis.
Soybeans also dropped, after gaining for two sessions, but
prices found a floor given forecasts for detrimentally dry
weather in key producing areas of South America.
Wheat slipped to its weakest in more than a week due to the
prospect of an abundant crop in Australia and Canada, while corn
could be supported by tight supply in the United States.
"It seems that for the past week, wheat is the one that has
been more volatile. It's more prone to huge swings, more than
corn. I think corn is supported at $5.80 level," said Lynette
Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures.
"People are thinking there could be no clear resolution from
the summit. The general markets are falling, commodities are
falling too."
Grains futures, like other commodities, have been weighed
down by fears that a global economic slowdown triggered by the
euro zone debt crisis could slash demand.
Pessimistic comments from EU paymaster Germany and new
figures exposing deepening stress among Europe's banks dented
financial market hopes of a turning point in the euro zone's
debt crisis at the EU summit on Friday.
March Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell 0.63
percent to $5.89 a bushel by 0558 GMT, extending Wednesday's
decline, with dealers also awaiting crop report from the U.S.
Agriculture Department on Friday.
The USDA is expected to lower its forecast of U.S. corn
stocks slightly due to rising feed use and a lackluster harvest
while raising soy supplies by nearly 10 percent because of poor
export demand, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.
"Actually for this round, I don't expect huge surprises. I
think generally, we still know corn will be short in supply, and
for wheat it is still more than enough," Tan said.
CBOT March wheat slipped 0.62 percent to $5.96-3/4 a
bushel, weighed down by news that Australia was headed for a
record wheat crop and that Canada's wheat crop in 2011 was
bigger than forecast.
January soybeans were trading down 0.31 percent at
$11.27-1/2.
Dealers speculated that Chinese demand for U.S. soy could
pick up in the face of forecasts for dry weather in South
America. A forecasted dry spell was expected to stress South
American corn and soybean fields.
Shares in Asia fell on Thursday as doubts set in about
whether European leaders can agree on a plan to tackle the euro
zone's two-year-old debt crisis at a high-stakes summit on
Friday.
With big set-piece events looming -- the European Central
Bank's final monetary policy meeting of the year on Thursday and
the EU summit on Friday -- investors were unwilling to commit
new funds. Riskier assets such as commodities lost ground.
Grains prices at 0558 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 596.75 -3.75 -0.62% -2.65% 626.76 38
CBOT corn 589.00 -3.75 -0.63% -1.26% 628.81 30
CBOT soy 1127.50 -3.50 -0.31% -0.18% 1168.85 39
CBOT rice $14.40 $0.01 +0.10% -1.34% $15.24 40
WTI crude $100.64 $0.15 +0.15% -0.63% $97.54 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.340 $0.000 -0.01% -0.02%
USD/AUD 1.026 0.002 +0.15% -0.09%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential