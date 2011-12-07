* Trading cautious ahead of EU summit * Oil weakness weighs on grains * USDA report on Friday awaited (Adds comment, updates prices) By Martin Roberts and Lewa Pardomuan MADRID/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 U.S. corn and soybeans crept higher on Wednesday as buyers tentatively returned to the market amid cautious optimism European leaders would agree on bold measures to resolve the region's debt crisis at a keenly awaited summit on Friday. Wheat reversed early gains but could not find support from deteriorating crop prospects in Ukraine which may force the country to import the grain for the first time since 2004, while signs of bad weather in South America would be bullish for soy and corn. "The (prior) decrease in prices is bringing buyers back in a context where physical operators are reluctant to sell as prices are close to their lowest levels in a year," a report from French analysts Agritel said. On the Chicago Board of Trade, front-month corn rebounded from a 1-year low reached on Tuesday to rise 0.21 percent by 1301 GMT. The March contract meanwhile edged down 0.04 percent in line with weakness by leading commodities such as crude oil. "What we are looking at is potential bullish influences over the next couple of months. In corn and soybean markets, we know, particularly in the case of corn, that U.S. supplies do remain very tight and the focus this week is going to be on the USDA," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The U.S. Agriculture Department is due to release a closely watched monthly crop production and supply report on Friday, in which analysts surveyed by Reuters expect official estimates of U.S. corn stocks to fall slightly and soy supplies to rise by nearly 10 percent. CBOT March wheat shed early gains and fell 0.65 percent to $6.10-1/2 a bushel, weighed down by increased wheat production in Canada, a record wheat crop in Australia and more beneficial moisture moving across the U.S. winter wheat belt. Wheat in France, Europe's biggest wheat producer, posted hesitant gains as renewed weakness by the euro currency improved export prospects. On the Paris-based futures market, January milling wheat was up 0.50 euros or 0.28 percent at 180.25 euros ($241.23)a tonne by 1246 GMT. In Chicago, January soybeans meanwhile traded up 0.13 percent to $11.34. The contract was still within sight of a 13-month low hit late last month, but it may sustain the rebound if dry conditions persist in soybean and corn growing areas in Brazil and Argentina ahead of the harvest in early 2012. "We have a certain reliance on big South American crops coming to fruition in the year ahead, so any bout of adverse weather out of South America may support the oilseed and corn complexes," said Mathews. Grains, like other commodities, have been weighed down in recent trading by fears a global economic slowdown triggered by the euro zone debt crisis could slash demand. Benchmark crude fell slightly amid uncertainty about whether a credible deal to resolve the region's debt crisis will be reached at a keenly awaited summit on Friday. *Prices at 1314 GMT Paris wheat 180.25 0.50 +0.28 252.20 -28.53 London wheat 146.00 0.50 +0.34 199.00 -26.63 Paris maize 186.75 1.75 +0.95 235.00 -20.53 Paris rapeseed 424.00 3.50 +0.83 497.25 -14.73 CBOT wheat 592.75 -6.00 -1.00 794.25 -25.37 CBOT corn 585.00 -0.25 -0.04 629.00 -7.00 CBOT soybeans 1133.75 4.25 +0.38 1393.75 -18.65 CBOT rice 14.58 -0.02 -0.10 14.00 4.18 Crude oil 110.39 -0.42 -0.38 91.38 20.80 Euro/dlr 1.34 0.00 -0.21 1.34 -0.03 * Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne ($1 = 0.7472 euros)