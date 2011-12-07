* Trading cautious ahead of EU summit
* Oil weakness weighs on grains
* USDA report on Friday awaited
By Martin Roberts and Lewa Pardomuan
MADRID/SINGAPORE, Dec 7 U.S. corn and
soybeans crept higher on Wednesday as buyers tentatively
returned to the market amid cautious optimism European leaders
would agree on bold measures to resolve the region's debt crisis
at a keenly awaited summit on Friday.
Wheat reversed early gains but could not find support from
deteriorating crop prospects in Ukraine which may force the
country to import the grain for the first time since 2004, while
signs of bad weather in South America would be bullish for soy
and corn.
"The (prior) decrease in prices is bringing buyers back in a
context where physical operators are reluctant to sell as prices
are close to their lowest levels in a year," a report from
French analysts Agritel said.
On the Chicago Board of Trade, front-month corn
rebounded from a 1-year low reached on Tuesday to rise 0.21
percent by 1301 GMT. The March contract meanwhile edged
down 0.04 percent in line with weakness by leading commodities
such as crude oil.
"What we are looking at is potential bullish influences over
the next couple of months. In corn and soybean markets, we know,
particularly in the case of corn, that U.S. supplies do remain
very tight and the focus this week is going to be on the USDA,"
said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank
of Australia.
The U.S. Agriculture Department is due to release a closely
watched monthly crop production and supply report on Friday, in
which analysts surveyed by Reuters expect official estimates of
U.S. corn stocks to fall slightly and soy supplies to rise by
nearly 10 percent.
CBOT March wheat shed early gains and fell 0.65
percent to $6.10-1/2 a bushel, weighed down by increased wheat
production in Canada, a record wheat crop in Australia and more
beneficial moisture moving across the U.S. winter wheat belt.
Wheat in France, Europe's biggest wheat producer, posted
hesitant gains as renewed weakness by the euro currency improved
export prospects.
On the Paris-based futures market, January milling wheat
was up 0.50 euros or 0.28 percent at 180.25 euros
($241.23)a tonne by 1246 GMT.
In Chicago, January soybeans meanwhile traded up 0.13
percent to $11.34.
The contract was still within sight of a 13-month low hit
late last month, but it may sustain the rebound if dry
conditions persist in soybean and corn growing areas in Brazil
and Argentina ahead of the harvest in early 2012.
"We have a certain reliance on big South American crops
coming to fruition in the year ahead, so any bout of adverse
weather out of South America may support the oilseed and corn
complexes," said Mathews.
Grains, like other commodities, have been weighed down in
recent trading by fears a global economic slowdown triggered by
the euro zone debt crisis could slash demand.
Benchmark crude fell slightly amid uncertainty about whether
a credible deal to resolve the region's debt crisis will be
reached at a keenly awaited summit on Friday.
