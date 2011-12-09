* Wheat extends losses, soy and corn slip
* Dealers await EU summit, USDA report
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 U.S. grains futures
dropped in cautious trade on Friday as doubts grew whether a
summit of European Union leaders would produce a significant
breakthrough to solve a two-year-old debt crisis that has
weighed on commodities.
EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone on
Friday, but failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to
change the EU treaty, meaning any deal is now likely to involve
the 17 euro zone countries, plus any others that wanted to join.
"If the EU summit fails to deliver any meaningful reforms,
meaningful package, then all risk assets, agriculture
commodities included, are likely to suffer as a result," said
Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
"It's a matter of sit tight and wait for the information to
come to us."
Grains futures, like other commodities such as base metals
and oil, have been hit by fears that a global economic slowdown
triggered by the euro zone debt crisis could cut demand.
Grains were also waiting for a crop report on Friday, when
the U.S. Department of Agriculture is likely to lower its
forecast of U.S. corn stocks slightly due to rising feed use and
a lacklustre harvest, while raising soy supplies by nearly 10
percent on poor export demand.
March Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell 0.29
percent to $5.98-1/2 a bushel by 0622 GMT, but were heading for
a second weekly gain. Corn rose in the previous session after
data showed U.S. corn exports last week totalled 708,000 tonnes,
much higher than trade estimates.
"The market had been expecting a relatively benign report
with respect to corn, possibly a reduction to U.S. export
estimates to reflect the sluggish pace so far," said Mathews of
CBA.
Corn prices have fallen by more than 15 percent in three
months, but signs are starting to emerge in the options market
that corn may ready to shake off the recent bearishness and
embark on a substantial recovery, according to Reuters market
analyst Gavin Maguire.
Industry sources said on Friday the Chinese government will
buy as much as 12 million tonnes of corn from farmers in the
northeast at 2,000 yuan ($310) per tonne to refill depleted
state reserves.
CBOT March wheat slipped 0.21 percent to $5.95-3/4 a
bushel, after dropping as low as $5.90-3/4 on Thursday -- the
lowest level since Nov. 28 -- due to ample crop in Australia and
Canada, and stiff export competition for U.S. wheat.
January soybeans slipped 0.31 percent to $11.29,
heading for its biggest weekly drop since late November,
although soy could benefit from the prospect of dry weather in
South America, which may prompt China to turn to the U.S. grain.
Better-than-expected soybean exports issued by the USDA on
Thursday could also limit the declines. U.S. soybean exports
totalled 795,600 tonnes in the latest reporting week, above
trade estimates for 550,000 to 650,000 tonnes.
Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab said Brazil
will see its output of soybeans tumble more than 5 percent in
the 2011/12 harvest.
In other markets, Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday
on growing doubts that European leaders can forge a credible
borrowing scheme to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a
summit in Brussels.
Grains prices at 0622 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 595.75 -1.25 -0.21% -0.79% 624.68 34
CBOT corn 598.50 -1.75 -0.29% +0.97% 627.42 42
CBOT soy 1129.00 -3.50 -0.31% -0.18% 1165.16 41
CBOT rice $14.30 $0.08 +0.53% -0.63% $15.14 38
WTI crude $97.97 -$0.37 -0.38% -2.51% $97.61 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.333 -$0.007 -0.55% -0.57%
USD/AUD 1.011 -0.014 -1.38% -1.61%
Most
active
contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential