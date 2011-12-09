* Wheat extends losses, soy and corn slip * Dealers await EU summit, USDA report (Adds details) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, Dec 9 U.S. grains futures dropped in cautious trade on Friday as doubts grew whether a summit of European Union leaders would produce a significant breakthrough to solve a two-year-old debt crisis that has weighed on commodities. EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone on Friday, but failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to change the EU treaty, meaning any deal is now likely to involve the 17 euro zone countries, plus any others that wanted to join. "If the EU summit fails to deliver any meaningful reforms, meaningful package, then all risk assets, agriculture commodities included, are likely to suffer as a result," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "It's a matter of sit tight and wait for the information to come to us." Grains futures, like other commodities such as base metals and oil, have been hit by fears that a global economic slowdown triggered by the euro zone debt crisis could cut demand. Grains were also waiting for a crop report on Friday, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture is likely to lower its forecast of U.S. corn stocks slightly due to rising feed use and a lacklustre harvest, while raising soy supplies by nearly 10 percent on poor export demand. March Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell 0.29 percent to $5.98-1/2 a bushel by 0622 GMT, but were heading for a second weekly gain. Corn rose in the previous session after data showed U.S. corn exports last week totalled 708,000 tonnes, much higher than trade estimates. "The market had been expecting a relatively benign report with respect to corn, possibly a reduction to U.S. export estimates to reflect the sluggish pace so far," said Mathews of CBA. Corn prices have fallen by more than 15 percent in three months, but signs are starting to emerge in the options market that corn may ready to shake off the recent bearishness and embark on a substantial recovery, according to Reuters market analyst Gavin Maguire. Industry sources said on Friday the Chinese government will buy as much as 12 million tonnes of corn from farmers in the northeast at 2,000 yuan ($310) per tonne to refill depleted state reserves. CBOT March wheat slipped 0.21 percent to $5.95-3/4 a bushel, after dropping as low as $5.90-3/4 on Thursday -- the lowest level since Nov. 28 -- due to ample crop in Australia and Canada, and stiff export competition for U.S. wheat. January soybeans slipped 0.31 percent to $11.29, heading for its biggest weekly drop since late November, although soy could benefit from the prospect of dry weather in South America, which may prompt China to turn to the U.S. grain. Better-than-expected soybean exports issued by the USDA on Thursday could also limit the declines. U.S. soybean exports totalled 795,600 tonnes in the latest reporting week, above trade estimates for 550,000 to 650,000 tonnes. Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab said Brazil will see its output of soybeans tumble more than 5 percent in the 2011/12 harvest. In other markets, Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday on growing doubts that European leaders can forge a credible borrowing scheme to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a summit in Brussels. Grains prices at 0622 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 595.75 -1.25 -0.21% -0.79% 624.68 34 CBOT corn 598.50 -1.75 -0.29% +0.97% 627.42 42 CBOT soy 1129.00 -3.50 -0.31% -0.18% 1165.16 41 CBOT rice $14.30 $0.08 +0.53% -0.63% $15.14 38 WTI crude $97.97 -$0.37 -0.38% -2.51% $97.61 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 -$0.007 -0.55% -0.57% USD/AUD 1.011 -0.014 -1.38% -1.61% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential