SYDNEY Dec 9 U.S. grain futures eased on Friday, with wheat extending losses in the Asian session ahead of a make-or-break European Union summit and on the eve of a U.S. government crop report.

CBOT March wheat was trading down 0.13 percent at $5.96-1/4 per bushel.

March corn slipped 0.04 percent to $6.00, while January soybeans were trading down 0.04 percent at $11.32.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Traders noted some position squaring ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report, which will be released on Friday morning.

* Analysts expecting USDA report to forecast 2011/12 domestic ending stocks of wheat at 830 million bushels, world ending stocks at 203.031 million tonnes.

* Iraq bought 400,000 tonnes of Canadian and Russian wheat in tender for 500,000 tonnes.

* Tunisia bought 75,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat in tender for 137,500 tonnes.

* USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat were 427,200 tonnes. That was below forecasts for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes.

* Additional support from news that Brazilian government agency Conab pared its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop to 71.29 million tonnes, down from its November estimate range of 71.49 million to 72.97 million, and down from last year's record output of 75.32 million.

* Gains limited as the U.S. dollar firmed and crude oil and equities fell on investor dismay at the European Central Bank's lukewarm support for aggressive action to ease the region's two-year old debt crisis.

* USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 795,600 tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above trade estimates for 550,000 to 650,000 tonnes.

* USDA reported export sales of U.S. soymeal in the latest week at 170,000 tonnes and soyoil sales ad 18,500 tonnes.

* Cash basis bids for soybeans were steady to slightly weaker in the U.S. Midwest amid quiet farmer selling, dealers said.

* Dryness is an increasing concern in Argentina - MDA EarthSat Weather.

* USDA is expected to lower its forecast of U.S. corn stocks slightly due to rising feed use and a lackluster harvest while raising soy supplies by nearly 10 percent because of poor export demand, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.

* The USDA export data showed U.S. corn exports last week totaled 708,000 tonnes, above trade estimates for 350,000 to 450,000 tonnes.

* An opposition attempt to derail government legislation to end the Canadian Wheat Board's grain marketing monopoly failed in the Canadian Senate on Thursday.

* Corn prices have fallen by more than 15 percent in three months, but signs are starting to emerge in the options market that corn may ready to shake off the recent bearishness and embark on a substantial recovery.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro nursed hefty losses in Asia on Friday ahead of an all-important EU summit, after the European Central Bank poured cold water on hopes it will buy up more bonds of debt-laden euro zone states, a step some deem essential to containing the debt crisis.

* Crude oil futures fell for a second straight day on Thursday as disappointing comments from the head of the European Central Bank increased doubts among investors that the region's debt crisis will be contained.

* Wall Street fell on Thursday after the European Central Bank dashed hopes that policy-makers were preparing a financial "bazooka" to contain the debt crisis, and Germany rejected some proposals to add power to the euro zone's bailout fund.

Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 596.25 -0.75 -0.13% -0.71% 624.69 34 CBOT corn 600.00 -0.25 -0.04% +1.22% 628.33 44 CBOT soy 1132.00 -0.50 -0.04% +0.09% 1165.26 42 CBOT rice $14.30 $0.08 +0.56% -0.59% $15.14 40 WTI crude $98.36 $0.02 +0.02% -2.12% $97.81 45 Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.335 $0.000 +0.04% -0.48%

USD/AUD 1.018 0.000 +0.05% -1.17%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)