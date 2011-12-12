SINGAPORE, Dec 12 U.S. wheat lost more ground on Monday, sliding to its lowest since July, while soy was steady after dropping to a 14-month low in the last session as agricultural markets remained under pressure from record global supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. soy and wheat exports will slow in the face of record-setting grain crops around the world and an upturn in the global soybean harvest, the U.S. government said in its December supply and demand report on Friday. * The USDA forecast the supply of U.S. soybean ending stocks to rise to 230 million bushels, above trade estimates for 214 million bushels and above the November forecast for 195 million bushels. * The stocks increase came from cuts in the USDA's forecasts of U.S. 2011/12 soybean exports and the domestic soybean crush. The USDA also raised the 2011/12 global soybean carryout to 64.54 million tonnes, from 63.56 million in November. * USDA pegged 2011/12 U.S. wheat ending stocks at 878 million bushels, above trade estimates for 830 million bushels and up from the November forecast of 828 million bushels. * It raised its forecast 2011/12 corn stocks to 848 million bushels, above trade estimates for 831 million bushels and above the November forecast for 843 million bushels. * Traders had expected USDA to cut corn supply estimates slightly due to rising feed use and a lackluster harvest. MARKETS NEWS * The euro got off to a dead-calm start in Asia on Monday, but was expected to struggle after hopes for a quick resolution to the euro zone debt crisis were dashed at a key summit of European leaders last week. * Oil prices rallied on Friday, after a choppy start, as an agreement for a closer euro zone fiscal union and news of a Chinese fund for U.S. and European investment lifted the euro and equities markets. * U.S. stocks rallied, finishing the week higher after European Union leaders agreed on a plan to toughen the region's budget rules to help restore market confidence after a two-year sovereign debt crisis. (GMT) DATA/EVENTS 0500 Japan Consumer confid. index Nov 2011 0530 India Industrial Output y/y Oct 2011 1600 U.S. USDA export inspections Weekly 1900 U.S. Federal budget Nov Prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 594.00 -2.00 -0.34% -0.50% 622.52 32 CBOT corn 584.00 -1.50 -0.26% -1.02% 616.78 38 CBOT soy 1107.00 0.00 +0.00% -2.25% 1160.43 30 CBOT rice $14.10 $0.09 +0.61% -0.88% $15.03 34 WTI crude $99.53 $0.12 +0.12% +1.21% $97.87 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 -$0.002 -0.13% -0.11% USD/AUD 1.019 -0.002 -0.15% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)