* Soy up 0.3 pct, wheat rises 0.1 pct, corn falls
* Stocks gain on EU progress, euro falls on caution
* Large supplies to cap wheat, soy gains
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 12 U.S. soy bounced from a
14-month low on Monday, while wheat ticked up from its lowest in
more than five months as agricultural markets took a breather
following Europe's steps to resolve its debt crisis.
Asian stocks gained after Europe took a step towards fiscal
union, but the euro fell amid concerns the euro zone's fragile
safety is still insufficient to prevent its sovereign debt
crisis from spreading.
Wheat, corn and soybean markets are likely to remain under
pressure from record-large crops around the world forecast on
Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
"The markets have held above recent lows, perhaps there is
some technical support being played out," said Luke Mathews,
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"This week we are going to continue to look at this bearish
fundamental picture painted by the USDA and counter that against
hopes that the European debt situation will continue to
stabilise."
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.3
percent to $11.10-3/4 a bushel by 0344 GMT. Wheat for March
delivery added a quarter of a cent to $5.96-1/4 a bushel
while March corn fell 0.3 percent to $5.92-3/4 a bushel.
Twenty-six of the 27 European Union leaders on Friday agreed
to pursue stricter budget rules for the single currency area and
also to have euro zone states and others provide up to 200
billion euros in bilateral loans to the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.
A Reuters report that China planned a new $300 billion
vehicle to invest in Europe and the United States also buoyed
investor sentiment, lifting U.S. stocks on Friday.
Fundamentally, the agricultural markets remain bearish as
U.S. soy and wheat exports will slow in the face of
record-setting grain crops and an upturn in the global soybean
harvest, the U.S. government said in its December supply and
demand report on Friday.
The USDA forecast the supply of U.S. soybean ending stocks
to rise to 230 million bushels, above trade estimates for 214
million bushels and above the November forecast for 195 million
bushels.
The stocks increase came from cuts in the USDA's forecasts
of U.S. 2011/12 soybean exports and the domestic soybean crush.
The USDA also raised the 2011/12 global soybean carryout to
64.54 million tonnes, from 63.56 million in November.
The USDA pegged 2011/12 U.S. wheat ending stocks at 878
million bushels, above trade estimates for 830 million bushels
and up from the November forecast of 828 million bushels.
It raised its forecast 2011/12 corn stocks to 848 million
bushels, above trade estimates for 831 million bushels and above
the November forecast for 843 million bushels.
Traders had expected the USDA to cut corn supply estimates
slightly due to rising feed use and a lackluster harvest.
The USDA, most notably, raised its estimate of corn
production in China -- the world's second largest consumer of
the grain -- by more than 7 million tonnes to 191.75 million
but kept the country's import forecast at 3 million next year.
Prices at 0344 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 596.25 0.25 +0.04% -0.13% 622.59 32
CBOT corn 592.75 -1.50 -0.25% -1.25% 625.20 38
CBOT soy 1110.75 3.75 +0.34% -1.92% 1160.56 34
CBOT rice $14.10 $0.09 +0.64% -0.84% $15.03 34
WTI crude $99.35 -$0.06 -0.06% +1.03% $97.86 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.335 -$0.003 -0.22% -0.20%
USD/AUD 1.017 -0.003 -0.33% -0.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)