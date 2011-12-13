SINGAPORE, Dec 13 U.S. soybeans ticked
higher on Tuesday, rising for a second straight day on concerns
over dry weather in South America, while wheat and corn markets
struggled amid expectations of plentiful supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago soybeans are being supported by bargain buying as
well as some worries about the developing crop in South America.
* The Brazil soy crop will turn out 73.1 million tonnes of
soy in the 2011/12 season, consultancy AgRural said, half a
million tonnes less than its November view, due to the smaller
area it now expects to be planted.
* Planting of the new crop is winding down across Brazil's
center-west and southern soy belt, where rains started off
steady across the entire soy belt in October but have been lower
than average in the southernmost producer state of Rio Grande do
Sul in the past weeks.
* U.S. grain and oilseed futures have been under pressure as
a result of higher supplies forecast by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture. It unexpectedly raised its estimate of corn
supplies on Friday and boosted its stocks forecast for soybeans
and wheat more than expected.
* Poor export demand for U.S. commodities keyed the
bigger-than-expected stocks forecasts as high prices for U.S.
grains have caused overseas buyers to look elsewhere to fill
their supply needs.
* The Egyptian state's main wheat buying agency, the General
Authority for Supply Commodities, on Monday set a tender to buy
an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for March
1-10 shipment.
* Commodity funds bought a net 4,000 CBOT soybean futures
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They were even in corn
and sold 1,000 wheat.
* Rain and some snow were expected in the U.S. Midwest and
Plains over the next two weeks and temperatures will not be cold
enough to harm the dormant winter wheat crop, according to an
agricultural meteorologist.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro wallowed at two-month lows in Asia on Tuesday,
while commodity currencies also nursed heavy losses as investors
braced for a possible mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign
credit ratings as soon as this week.
* Oil prices fell on Monday, pressured by concerns that
Europe's agreement on closer fiscal union will not solve its
debt crisis and might deepen a regional slowdown.
* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, as concerns about Europe
returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies
warned that European leaders had not done enough to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
(GMT) DATA/EVENTS
1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Nov
1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Oct
1915 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec
Prices at 0019 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 593.50 -0.75 -0.13% -0.42% 620.86 35
CBOT corn 594.25 0.25 +0.04% -1.00% 625.25 39
CBOT soy 1113.00 1.00 +0.09% +0.54% 1157.09 36
CBOT rice $13.82 $0.03 +0.18% -2.81% $15.02 27
WTI crude $97.82 $0.05 +0.05% -0.53% $97.81 43
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.318 -$0.020 -1.52% -1.50%
USD/AUD 1.005 -0.015 -1.51% -1.59%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)