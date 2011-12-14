SYDNEY Dec 14 U.S. grain futures retreated across the board on Wednesday, as agricultural markets came under fresh pressure from the prospect of record global supplies and renewed gloom over the European debt crisis.

CBOT March wheat was trading down 0.3 percent at $5.98-3/4 per bushel.

March corn slipped 0.2 percent to $5.93-1/2, while January soybeans were trading down 0.13 percent at $11.17.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Egypt's GASC bought 180,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment from March 1-10, 60,000 tonnes each from Russia, France and Argentina.

* Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry raised its forecast for grain exports to a range of 25 million to 27 million tonnes from a range of 23 million to 25 million tonnes.

* A flour mill in Yemen bought 110,000 tonnes of milling wheat from Argentina and Russia, European traders said.

* Morgan Stanley lowered its 2011/12 price forecast for wheat to $6.70 a bushel from $7.50 a bushel due to big global supplies. The bank also cut its 2012/13 forecast to $6.30 from $7.00.

* The Brazil soy crop will turn out 73.1 million tonnes in the 2011/12 season, consultancy AgRural said, half a million tonnes less than its November view, due to the smaller area it now expects to be planted.

* A wary Canadian grain industry will ease cautiously into signing forward price contracts for the prized 2012 wheat and barley crops, as legal entanglements over Ottawa's plan to end the Wheat Board's marketing monopoly hamper any swift moves into an open market.

* Europe's economic crisis and possible slower Chinese growth will cool demand for food exports from farming powerhouse Brazil and heighten risks for producers by turning commodity markets more volatile, its main farming lobby said on Tuesday.

* Widespread rain in the U.S. Midwest and Plains crop regions over the next two weeks will give soil moisture reserves a boost and enhance wheat, corn and soybean production prospects - MDA EarthSat Weather.

* Morgan Stanley lowered its price forecasts for corn, soybeans and wheat citing better-than-expected global supply and negative market sentiment regarding agricultural commodities.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro wallowed at 11-month lows against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with bearish positioning dominating overnight moves after the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting ended with no surprises.

* Oil prices rose 2 percent on Tuesday as geopolitical jitters about Iran combined with threats to supply and key shipping lanes sent U.S. crude above $100 a barrel.

* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis.

Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 598.75 -1.75 -0.29% -13.76% 685.79 51 CBOT corn 593.50 -1.00 -0.17% +3.08% 543.94 45 CBOT soy 1117.00 -1.50 -0.13% -9.48% 1167.14 40 CBOT rice $13.88 $0.03 +0.18% -3.11% $13.77 30 WTI crude $99.90 -$0.24 -0.24% +19.07% $82.76 56 Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.304 -$0.111 -7.83% -7.14%

USD/AUD 1.000 -0.005 -0.54% +0.04%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)