* Corn, soy fall around half pct; wheat ticks down
* Stocks, euro fall after Fed offers no new stimulus
* Support from dry South American weather wanes
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 14 U.S. corn and soy fell
on Wednesday, giving up last session's modest gains as Europe's
unresolved debt crisis weighed on riskier assets, while hopes of
plentiful global grain and oilseed supplies also dented
sentiment.
Support from forecasts of dryness in South America waned as
analysts said it was too early to be concerned about production
cuts.
Asian shares drifted lower and the euro floundered near an
11-month low after the Federal Reserve failed to take any new
steps to stimulate growth and offset the chilling effects of
Europe's still-unresolved debt crisis.
Wall Street stocks fell after the U.S. central bank's final
policy meeting of the year, at which the Fed noted modest
improvement in the U.S. economy but added that market turbulence
in the face of Europe's woes posed a big risk.
"It is perhaps the strength in the U.S. dollar which is on
the back of euro zone concerns," said Brett Cooper, senior
manager of markets at FCStone Australia.
"From a fundamental point, there is talk of weather concerns
for South American corn and soy but we have not seen any major
issues as yet. There is not lot of game changing fundamental
story around."
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.5
percent to $11.13 a bushel by 0306 GMT. Wheat for March delivery
lost 0.3 percent to $5.99 a bushel and March corn
lost 0.4 percent to $5.92 a bushel.
U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday as forecasts for poor
crop weather in South America boosted prospects for U.S.
supplies on the export market and provided an opportunity for
traders to cover short positions.
The La Nina weather phenomenon is expected to reduce
rainfall in Argentina's main crop belt until at least January,
hurting crop yields in the world's third-biggest soybean
exporter, forecasters said.
In the U.S. cash market, corn and soybean spot basis bids
were steady to slightly lower at processors, elevators and
river terminals around the Midwest on Tuesday, pressured by
slow domestic and export demand.
Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, bought 180,000
tonnes of Russian, French, Argentine wheat for March 1-10
shipment on a free on board basis.
U.S. grain and oilseed futures have been under pressure as a
result of higher global supplies forecast by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture in its report on Friday. It unexpectedly raised
its estimate for corn supplies and boosted its stocks forecast
for soybeans and wheat more than expected.
As a result, Morgan Stanley cut its price forecasts for
corn, wheat and soybeans on Tuesday, but added that it still saw
upside potential in view of relatively low U.S. stocks,
especially in corn and soybeans.
Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 Chicago Board of Trade
soybean futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They
were even in corn and bought 2,000 wheat.
Prices at 0306 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 599.00 -1.50 -0.25% +0.80% 619.62 57
CBOT corn 592.00 -2.50 -0.42% -0.34% 621.42 42
CBOT soy 1113.00 -5.50 -0.49% +0.09% 1154.33 37
CBOT rice $13.87 $0.02 +0.14% +0.54% $14.82 29
WTI crude $99.83 -$0.31 -0.31% +2.11% $98.32 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.000 +0.02% -1.15%
USD/AUD 1.001 0.000 -0.01% -0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)