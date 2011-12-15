SYDNEY, Dec 15 - U.S. grain futures were
mixed in early Asian trade, with soy futures edging up but wheat
and corn barely changed after being sold off heavily overnight
in tandem with other commodities on deepening concern over the
European debt crisis.
CBOT March wheat was flat in early trade to $5.81 per
bushel. Overnight the wheat contract shed 3.3 percent to a fresh
contract low.
March corn was also steady at $5.80-3/4, after falling
2.3 percent overnight, its biggest drop since mid-November.
January soybeans were trading up 0.2 percent at $11.02.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Analysts were expecting the U.S. Agriculture Department's
weekly report on Thursday morning to show wheat export sales in
range from 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes, down form 427,000 tonnes
a week ago.
* Showers forecast for the U.S. Plains this week and next,
boosting soil moisture reserves and buoying prospects for hard
red winter wheat harvest in 2012.
* Canadian Wheat Board said on Wednesday it will ask a
court to stop the federal government from ending its
68-year-old grain marketing monopoly.
* The euro slid to an 11-month low against the dollar as
investors speculated that more euro zone countries may be
downgraded in the near term given that a quick solution to the
region's debt crisis remains elusive.
* Credit Agricole <CAGR.PA. will take a 2011 loss, write
off $3.24 billion worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs and exit
the commodities business in a cull of its investment banking
operations.
* Dry weather in portions of South America becoming an
increasing concern, mainly for soybeans, but also for corn.
* Rains forecast for Brazil's main soy belt should
alleviate concerns about dry conditions, but fields in the No.
3 growing state Rio Grande do Sul will likely remain dry, local
forecasters said.
* NOPA pegged the U.S. soy crush for November at 141.277
million bushels, below an average of analysts' estimates for
142.4 million.
* NOPA reported November U.S. soyoil stocks at 1.876 billion
lbs, nearly unchanged from October and below the average trade
estimate of 1.896 billion.
* December CBOT soymeal and soyoil contracts expired
quietly.
* South Korea purchased 100,000 tonnes of non-GMO soybeans
in a tender for 150,000 tonnes, traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having
plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs the European
debt crisis could run and run sent investors fleeing risk assets
for US Treasuries.
* Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest
drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches
of key technical support.
* U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest
level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank
commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the
dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high.
Grains prices at 0108 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30
RSI
CBOT wheat 581.00 0.25 +0.04% -3.25% 617.08
48
CBOT corn 580.50 -0.25 -0.04% -2.27% 621.03
35
CBOT soy 1102.00 2.00 +0.18% -1.48% 1150.62
33
CBOT rice $13.73 $0.07 +0.55% -0.51% $14.82
29
WTI crude $94.98 $0.03 +0.03% -5.15% $98.35
36
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.001 +0.06% -0.36%
USD/AUD 0.989 -0.001 -0.13% -1.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Amy Pyett)