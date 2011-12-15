SYDNEY, Dec 15 - U.S. grain futures were mixed in early Asian trade, with soy futures edging up but wheat and corn barely changed after being sold off heavily overnight in tandem with other commodities on deepening concern over the European debt crisis. CBOT March wheat was flat in early trade to $5.81 per bushel. Overnight the wheat contract shed 3.3 percent to a fresh contract low. March corn was also steady at $5.80-3/4, after falling 2.3 percent overnight, its biggest drop since mid-November. January soybeans were trading up 0.2 percent at $11.02. FUNDAMENTALS * Analysts were expecting the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly report on Thursday morning to show wheat export sales in range from 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes, down form 427,000 tonnes a week ago. * Showers forecast for the U.S. Plains this week and next, boosting soil moisture reserves and buoying prospects for hard red winter wheat harvest in 2012. * Canadian Wheat Board said on Wednesday it will ask a court to stop the federal government from ending its 68-year-old grain marketing monopoly. * The euro slid to an 11-month low against the dollar as investors speculated that more euro zone countries may be downgraded in the near term given that a quick solution to the region's debt crisis remains elusive. * Credit Agricole <CAGR.PA. will take a 2011 loss, write off $3.24 billion worth of assets and cut 2,350 jobs and exit the commodities business in a cull of its investment banking operations. * Dry weather in portions of South America becoming an increasing concern, mainly for soybeans, but also for corn. * Rains forecast for Brazil's main soy belt should alleviate concerns about dry conditions, but fields in the No. 3 growing state Rio Grande do Sul will likely remain dry, local forecasters said. * NOPA pegged the U.S. soy crush for November at 141.277 million bushels, below an average of analysts' estimates for 142.4 million. * NOPA reported November U.S. soyoil stocks at 1.876 billion lbs, nearly unchanged from October and below the average trade estimate of 1.896 billion. * December CBOT soymeal and soyoil contracts expired quietly. * South Korea purchased 100,000 tonnes of non-GMO soybeans in a tender for 150,000 tonnes, traders said. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed heavy losses in Asia on Thursday, having plumbed its lowest level in 11 months, as signs the European debt crisis could run and run sent investors fleeing risk assets for US Treasuries. * Oil tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest drop in over two months as a commodities selloff led to breaches of key technical support. * U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sank commodity prices, sent the euro to an 11-month low against the dollar and drove Italy's borrowing costs to a euro-era high. Grains prices at 0108 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 581.00 0.25 +0.04% -3.25% 617.08 48 CBOT corn 580.50 -0.25 -0.04% -2.27% 621.03 35 CBOT soy 1102.00 2.00 +0.18% -1.48% 1150.62 33 CBOT rice $13.73 $0.07 +0.55% -0.51% $14.82 29 WTI crude $94.98 $0.03 +0.03% -5.15% $98.35 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.299 $0.001 +0.06% -0.36% USD/AUD 0.989 -0.001 -0.13% -1.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Amy Pyett)