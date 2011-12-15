(Removes typo in headline)
* Corn steady at 9 month low, EU debt crisis weighs
* March wheat near contract low, supplies add pressure
* Soy recovers from 14-month low, LatAm weather eyed
* European debt woes prompt year-end flight from risk
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 U.S. corn was little
changed on Thursday after sliding to a nine-month low in the
last session, while the benchmark wheat languished at contract
lows as concerns over Europe's worsening debt crisis continued
to plague the global markets.
Soybeans rose half a percent, recovering from its lowest in
14 months with support from forecasts of dry weather in South
America, although analysts say it is too early to factor in
production cuts.
"Grains and oilseeds are not in a Christmas mood, it's all
because of the macro economic situation," said Ker Chung Yang at
Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Buyers are seeing some bargain
hunting in soybeans near the psychological support level of $11
a bushel."
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.5
percent to $11.05-1/4 a bushel by 0321 GMT, after falling to a
low of $10.94-1/4 on Wednesday, the lowest since October, 2010
on a continuation chart.
Wheat for March delivery rose three quarter of a cent
to $5.81-1/2 a bushel, not farm from previous session's contract
low of $5.79 a bushel and March corn gained half a cent to
$5.81-1/4 a bushel following a drop to lowest since mid-March.
Asian shares fell into bear market territory for the year
and commodities and the euro nursed stinging losses, after fears
that Europe's debt crisis is still worsening prompted investors
to dump riskier assets and huddle in the safety of the dollar
and Treasuries.
The gloomy mood was not improved by a private sector survey
indicating China's factory output shrinking again in December,
adding to the headwinds facing a global economy struggling with
sluggish U.S. growth and the euro zone sliding back into
recession.
The fundamentals are not helping corn and wheat markets
either with U.S. government last week forecasting record global
supplies which are hurting U.S. exports.
The USDA pegged 2011/12 U.S. wheat ending stocks at 878
million bushels, above trade estimates for 830 million bushels
and up from the November forecast of 828 million bushels.
It raised its forecast 2011/12 corn stocks to 848 million
bushels, above trade estimates for 831 million bushels and above
the November forecast for 843 million bushels.
For soybeans, rains forecast for Brazil's main soy belt
should alleviate concerns that a few weeks of dry weather might
turn into a widespread drought and hurt the world's second
largest soy crop.
But fields in the No. 3 growing state Rio Grande do Sul,
which is about to finish planting in the coming days, will
likely continue dry for a couple weeks, local forecasters said.
And the southernmost state has a history of prolonged droughts.
The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) in the
United States pegged the U.S. soy crush for November at 141.277
million bushels, below an average of analysts' estimates for
142.4 million.
NOPA reported November U.S. soyoil stocks at 1.876 billion
lbs, nearly unchanged from October and below the average trade
estimate of 1.896 billion.
Commodity funds sold a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade
corn futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They
sold 8,000 soybean contracts and sold 3,000 wheat.
Prices at 0321 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 581.50 0.75 +0.13% -3.16% 617.11 48
CBOT corn 581.25 0.50 +0.09% -2.23% 618.63 35
CBOT soy 1105.25 5.25 +0.48% -1.18% 1150.64 36
CBOT rice $13.70 $0.04 +0.33% -0.72% $14.82 27
WTI crude $95.38 $0.43 +0.45% -4.75% $98.20 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.299 -$0.004 -0.31% -1.49%
USD/AUD 0.989 -0.012 -1.24% -1.80%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)