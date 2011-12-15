* Dollar weakness supports wheat, corn * More risk taking, bargain-hunting also supports * Dry South American soybean weather eyed (Adds European trade, updates prices, dateline pvs SINGAPORE) By Michael Hogan and Naveen Thukral HAMBURG, Dec 15 U.S. wheat, corn and soybean futures were moderately firmer on Thursday as the dollar stabilised after the greenback's rises earlier this week which threaten to cut U.S. grain exports. "I see today's rises in grains as a bounce following the extreme weakness in the commodities complex as a whole yesterday," said Rabobank analyst Nick Higgins. "We are seeing a little more risk-on mood in the commodities sector generally including grains with the slight weakness in the dollar supporting." Grains prices had slumped on Wednesday in a heavy-selloff largely caused by a strengthening dollar which could hit export sales of for U.S. grains coupled with fears the euro zone debt crisis will slow global growth. A positive performance by equities and bargain-hunting also underpinned grains on Thursday. "Grains and oilseeds are not in a Christmas mood, it's all because of the macro economic situation," said Ker Chung Yang at Phillip Futures. "Buyers are seeing some bargain hunting in soybeans near the psychological support level of $11 a bushel." Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $11.06-1/4 a bushel by 1154 GMT after falling to $10.94-1/4 on Wednesday, the lowest since October 2010. Chicago Wheat for March delivery rose 0.8 percent to $5.85-3/4 a bushel, moderately recovering from the previous session's contract low of $5.79 a bushel. Chicago March corn rose 0.3 percent to $5.82-1/4 a bushel following a drop to its lowest since mid-March in the previous session. European benchmark wheat in Paris was also firm, with Paris March wheat up 1.50 euros or 0.8 percent at 178.00 euros. The euro on Thursday bounced back slightly from its sell-off on Wednesday when it hit a 11-month low against the dollar. "The dollar index has risen 3 percent so far in December which is small in isolation but has driven further deterioration in the export-competitiveness of U.S. wheat and corn," Higgins said. "Going forward the macro economic background is still providing the lead for grains prices." Commodities staged a moderate rebound on Wednesday, with crude oil and gold steady after Wednesday's hefty losses. Fears of dryness in key soybean producers Brazil and Argentina continues to support soybeans. U.S. soybean export sales may recover in early 2012 because of dryness damage to crops in Brazil and possibly other South American countries, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said. "The key fundamental development in the coming weeks will be the weather in Argentina, Brazil and other South American corn and soybean producers," Higgins said. "Dryness is threatening their crops and the forecasts for the next couple of weeks are not promising, with little rain on the horizon." For soybeans, rains forecast for Brazil's main soy belt may alleviate concerns that a few weeks of dry weather might turn into a widespread drought and hurt the world's second largest soybean crop. But fields in the No. 3 Brazilian growing state Rio Grande do Sul, which is about to finish planting in the coming days, will likely continue dry for a couple weeks, local forecasters said. Dry weather in parts of east-central Argentina is likely to worsen and expand in the next week, potentially threatening the region's corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday. * Prices at 1154 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 182.50 1.75 +0.97 252.20 -27.64 London wheat 141.00 -0.75 -0.53 199.00 -29.15 Paris maize 187.25 1.00 +0.54 235.00 -20.32 Paris rapeseed 421.50 0.50 +0.12 497.25 -15.23 CBOT wheat 585.75 5.00 +0.86 794.25 -26.25 CBOT corn 582.25 1.50 +0.26 629.00 -7.43 CBOT soybeans 1106.25 6.25 +0.57 1393.75 -20.63 CBOT rice 13.73 0.07 +0.55 14.00 -1.93 Crude oil 95.19 0.24 +0.25 91.38 4.17 Euro/dlr 1.3029 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne (Editing by)