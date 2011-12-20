SYDNEY, Dec 20 U.S. grains were broadly flat in early Asian trade, consolidating big gains overnight on a combination of dry weather concerns in South America and investors closing positions ahead of year-end. U.S. soybean futures rose 0.26 percent to $11.40 per bushel, gaining for a fourth straight session. March corn futures were steady at $6.01, after posting the biggest single-day rise in more than two months on Monday. CBOT March wheat was also almost unchanged at $5.99-1/4 per bushel, supported by gains in the corn market and end of year closing of positions. FUNDAMENTALS * Southern Brazilian and Argentine soy areas are in line for isolated showers later this week but are not expected to break the cycle of hot weather that has been drying out the South American grain crop, forecasters said. * Sales of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop rose to 41 percent of the expected production of 75.6 million tonnes, up from 40 percent a week earlier - analysts Celeres. * USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 31.272 million bushels. * USDA reported export inspections of U.S. corn in the latest week at 44.001 million bushels. * Ukraine sent to Japan on Dec. 18 the first 64,000 tonnes of maize under an 800,000-tonne contract - analyst ProAgro. * China's State Grain Administration has confirmed it is stockpiling corn from farmers in northeastern provinces from Dec. 14 to April 30, 2012, to shore up domestic prices and refill depleted reserves. * A group of Israeli private buyers issued an international tender to purchase 30,000 tonnes of feed wheat, 30,000 tonnes of corn and 10,000 tonnes of sorghum - European traders. * U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of wheat were 16.326 million bushels, down from 16.781 million last week and 27.184 million a year earlier. * Large speculators expanded their net short position in CBOT wheat to a near-record last week, Commodity Futures and Trading Commission data showed. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell on Monday as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi stressed the risks to euro zone economic growth arising from the region's debt crisis and dampened hopes for more aggressive bond purchases that have helped keep yields under control. * Oil prices rose on Monday in choppy trading as protests in Kazakhstan raised fears of supply disruption even as concerns about Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty about North Korea after the death of leader Kim Jong-il kept investors cautious. *Banks dragged the U.S. stock market lower on Monday, with losses accelerating late after Bank of America's stock price fell below $5 for the first time in nearly three years. Grains prices at 0053 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 600.00 0.25 +0.04% +2.78% 611.38 57 CBOT corn 600.50 -0.50 -0.08% +3.00% 611.73 58 CBOT soy 1139.50 2.50 +0.22% +0.84% 1142.73 58 CBOT rice $14.02 $0.14 +1.05% +2.45% $14.50 46 WTI crude $94.56 $0.68 +0.72% +1.10% $98.16 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.300 $0.001 +0.07% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.993 0.004 +0.38% -0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)