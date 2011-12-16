* Wheat, corn edge higher after two days of losses * Ample grain supplies contine to pressure corn, wheat * Record Chinese corn crop to curb imports (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Chicago soybeans rose around half a percent on Friday, gaining for a second straight day on concerns over dry weather in South America which is likely to boost demand for U.S. beans. Corn and wheat also edged up after two sessions of losses, supported by a weaker dollar, but the market remained under pressure from plentiful world grain supplies which are giving stiff competition to U.S. grains. "Dry weather in South America is very supportive factor for soybean and we expect the January contract will rise to around $11.30 to $11.50 next week," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief commodities analyst at Fujitomi Co. in Tokyo. "But corn will continue to remain in the bear trend because of poor export demand for U.S. grains." Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.5 percent to $11.17 a bushel by 0355 GMT. March wheat added 0.1 percent to $5.80 a bushel and March corn gained 0.1 percent to $5.79-3/4 a bushel. U.S. weekly wheat export sales came in 318,400 tonnes, down 26 percent from the previous week and 32 percent from the prior 4-week average, according to data issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday. It reported U.S. corn exports at 504,700 tonnes, which analysts said were within the range of trade estimates of 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes but well below the 708,000 tonnes sold a week earlier. A record domestic harvest and easing food inflation indicate that China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, may keep imports on hold until may be the second half of next year, analysts said. Sinograin, which manages state reserves, has shifted to stockpile domestic crops after it purchased 3-4 million tonnes of U.S. corn this year to help refill state reserves and cool food inflation. Argentina should harvest 13.6 million tonnes of wheat in the 2011/12 crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, revising up a previous forecast of 13.0 million tonnes due to the impact of earlier rains on yields. For soybeans, the worries about South American weather have revived prospects for U.S. exports. Demand has fallen in recent months due to the availability of cheaper supplies from other countries. Large speculators took on a net short position in CBOT soybeans in November for the first time in 16 months as South America took a leadership position in the export market. U.S. soybean export sales may recover in early 2012 because of damage from dry conditions to crops in Brazil and possibly other South American countries, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said. The soybean market was also supported by a weaker dollar which makes greenback-priced commodities competitive for overseas buyers holding other currencies. The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after a Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S. economic data helped revived risk appetite. The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall 0.4 percent to 80.259, off an 11-month high of 80.730 set on Wednesday. Commodity funds sold a net 4,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought 6,000 soybean contracts and sold 2,000 wheat. Prices at 0355 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 580.00 0.75 +0.13% -0.13% 614.68 42 CBOT corn 579.75 0.75 +0.13% -0.17% 615.80 32 CBOT soy 1117.00 5.25 +0.47% +1.55% 1147.18 46 CBOT rice $13.84 $0.17 +1.24% +1.36% $14.65 36 WTI crude $94.20 $0.33 +0.35% -0.79% $98.15 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.000 +0.04% -1.14% USD/AUD 0.998 -0.004 -0.35% -0.91% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)