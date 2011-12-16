* Wheat, corn edge higher after two days of losses
* Ample grain supplies contine to pressure corn, wheat
* Record Chinese corn crop to curb imports
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Chicago soybeans rose
around half a percent on Friday, gaining for a second straight
day on concerns over dry weather in South America which is
likely to boost demand for U.S. beans.
Corn and wheat also edged up after two sessions of losses,
supported by a weaker dollar, but the market remained under
pressure from plentiful world grain supplies which are giving
stiff competition to U.S. grains.
"Dry weather in South America is very supportive factor for
soybean and we expect the January contract will rise to around
$11.30 to $11.50 next week," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief
commodities analyst at Fujitomi Co. in Tokyo.
"But corn will continue to remain in the bear trend because
of poor export demand for U.S. grains."
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.5
percent to $11.17 a bushel by 0355 GMT. March wheat added
0.1 percent to $5.80 a bushel and March corn gained 0.1
percent to $5.79-3/4 a bushel.
U.S. weekly wheat export sales came in 318,400 tonnes, down
26 percent from the previous week and 32 percent from the prior
4-week average, according to data issued by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture on Thursday.
It reported U.S. corn exports at 504,700 tonnes, which
analysts said were within the range of trade estimates of
400,000 to 600,000 tonnes but well below the 708,000 tonnes sold
a week earlier.
A record domestic harvest and easing food inflation indicate
that China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, may keep
imports on hold until may be the second half of next year,
analysts said.
Sinograin, which manages state reserves, has shifted to
stockpile domestic crops after it purchased 3-4 million tonnes
of U.S. corn this year to help refill state reserves and cool
food inflation.
Argentina should harvest 13.6 million tonnes of wheat in the
2011/12 crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on
Thursday, revising up a previous forecast of 13.0 million tonnes
due to the impact of earlier rains on yields.
For soybeans, the worries about South American weather have
revived prospects for U.S. exports. Demand has fallen in recent
months due to the availability of cheaper supplies from other
countries.
Large speculators took on a net short position in CBOT
soybeans in November for the first time in 16 months as South
America took a leadership position in the export market.
U.S. soybean export sales may recover in early 2012 because
of damage from dry conditions to crops in Brazil and possibly
other South American countries, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts
Oil World said.
The soybean market was also supported by a weaker dollar
which makes greenback-priced commodities competitive for
overseas buyers holding other currencies.
The euro clung to modest gains against the dollar in Asia on
Friday, having ended three straight sessions of losses after a
Spanish bond sale attracted solid demand and upbeat U.S.
economic data helped revived risk appetite.
The bounce in the euro saw the dollar index fall 0.4
percent to 80.259, off an 11-month high of 80.730 set on
Wednesday.
Commodity funds sold a net 4,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They bought
6,000 soybean contracts and sold 2,000 wheat.
Prices at 0355 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 580.00 0.75 +0.13% -0.13% 614.68 42
CBOT corn 579.75 0.75 +0.13% -0.17% 615.80 32
CBOT soy 1117.00 5.25 +0.47% +1.55% 1147.18 46
CBOT rice $13.84 $0.17 +1.24% +1.36% $14.65 36
WTI crude $94.20 $0.33 +0.35% -0.79% $98.15 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 $0.000 +0.04% -1.14%
USD/AUD 0.998 -0.004 -0.35% -0.91%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)