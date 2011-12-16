* La Nina threatens soy production in South America
* Ample grain supplies contine to pressure corn, wheat
* Record Chinese corn crop to curb imports
By Naveen Thukral and Nigel Hunt
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 16 Soybean futures
on the Chicago Board of Trade edged up on Friday with the market
buoyed by concerns about dry weather in South America while corn
and wheat registered modest losses.
"Dry weather in South America is a very supportive factor
for soybean and we expect the January contract will rise to
around $11.30 to $11.50 next week," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief
commodities analyst at Fujitomi Co. in Tokyo.
"But corn will continue to remain in the bear trend because
of poor export demand for U.S. grains."
CBOT January soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $11.16 a
bushel by 1228 GMT and was on track for a small weekly gain of
less than one percent.
"Soybeans (are) firm on concerns over dry weather spurred by
La Nina in Brazil and Argentina," Barclays Capital said in a
market note on Friday.
Concern about South American weather have revived prospects
for U.S. exports. Demand has fallen in recent months due to the
availability of cheaper supplies from other countries.
U.S. soybean export sales may recover in early 2012 because
of damage from dry conditions to crops in Brazil and possibly
other South American countries, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts
Oil World said earlier this week.
Wheat prices were, however, flat to lower, weighed by an
improving outlook in some key producing areas.
Argentina should harvest 13.6 million tonnes of wheat in the
2011/12 crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on
Thursday, revising up a previous forecast of 13.0 million tonnes
due to the impact of earlier rains on yields.
STRONGER COMPETITION
"Forecast revised upwards of wheat production in Argentina
and Australia, and the confirmation of an increase in Canadian
production also may leave a stronger competition expected in the
second part of the campaign," French analyst Agritel wrote in a
note on Friday.
March CBOT wheat eased 0.2 percent to $5.78-1/4 a
bushel and was heading for a weekly loss of about 3 percent.
January milling wheat in Paris was unchanged at
181.75 euros a tonne.
CBOT corn prices were slightly lower as a slowdown in U.S.
exports weighed with March off 0.2 percent at $5.77-3/4 a
bushel. The contract was on track for a weekly loss of nearly 3
percent.
U.S. weekly corn export sales came in at 504,700 tonnes,
which analysts said were within the range of trade estimates of
400,000 to 600,000 tonnes but well below the 708,000 tonnes sold
a week earlier.
A record domestic harvest and easing food inflation indicate
that China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, may keep
imports on hold until may be the second half of next year,
analysts said.
Sinograin, which manages state reserves, has shifted to
stockpile domestic crops after it purchased 3-4 million tonnes
of U.S. corn this year to help refill state reserves and cool
food inflation.
