* La Nina threatens soy production in South America

* Ample grain supplies contine to pressure corn, wheat

* Record Chinese corn crop to curb imports (Adds quotes, updates prices, previous Singapore)

By Naveen Thukral and Nigel Hunt

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Dec 16 Soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade edged up on Friday with the market buoyed by concerns about dry weather in South America while corn and wheat registered modest losses.

"Dry weather in South America is a very supportive factor for soybean and we expect the January contract will rise to around $11.30 to $11.50 next week," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief commodities analyst at Fujitomi Co. in Tokyo.

"But corn will continue to remain in the bear trend because of poor export demand for U.S. grains."

CBOT January soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $11.16 a bushel by 1228 GMT and was on track for a small weekly gain of less than one percent.

"Soybeans (are) firm on concerns over dry weather spurred by La Nina in Brazil and Argentina," Barclays Capital said in a market note on Friday.

Concern about South American weather have revived prospects for U.S. exports. Demand has fallen in recent months due to the availability of cheaper supplies from other countries.

U.S. soybean export sales may recover in early 2012 because of damage from dry conditions to crops in Brazil and possibly other South American countries, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said earlier this week.

Wheat prices were, however, flat to lower, weighed by an improving outlook in some key producing areas.

Argentina should harvest 13.6 million tonnes of wheat in the 2011/12 crop year, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, revising up a previous forecast of 13.0 million tonnes due to the impact of earlier rains on yields.

STRONGER COMPETITION

"Forecast revised upwards of wheat production in Argentina and Australia, and the confirmation of an increase in Canadian production also may leave a stronger competition expected in the second part of the campaign," French analyst Agritel wrote in a note on Friday.

March CBOT wheat eased 0.2 percent to $5.78-1/4 a bushel and was heading for a weekly loss of about 3 percent.

January milling wheat in Paris was unchanged at 181.75 euros a tonne.

CBOT corn prices were slightly lower as a slowdown in U.S. exports weighed with March off 0.2 percent at $5.77-3/4 a bushel. The contract was on track for a weekly loss of nearly 3 percent.

U.S. weekly corn export sales came in at 504,700 tonnes, which analysts said were within the range of trade estimates of 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes but well below the 708,000 tonnes sold a week earlier.

A record domestic harvest and easing food inflation indicate that China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, may keep imports on hold until may be the second half of next year, analysts said.

Sinograin, which manages state reserves, has shifted to stockpile domestic crops after it purchased 3-4 million tonnes of U.S. corn this year to help refill state reserves and cool food inflation. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Jason Neely)