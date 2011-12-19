SYDNEY Dec 19 U.S. grain futures jumped around 1 percent in early Asian trade on Monday, as concerns over dry weather in southern Brazil and Argentina, the world's No.3 soybean exporter, bolstered prices.

Soybean futures hit a one-week high at the end of last week as forecasters warned that unfavourable dryness will persist in Argentina, increasing stress on crops.

Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said the market was still fundamentally looking at the evolving dryness out of South America, particularly southern Brazil and into Argentina.

"Now that's not exactly a new theme but it is something that continues to play on the minds of the market and is a supportive influence," he added.

U.S. soybean futures rose 1 percent to $11.41-3/4 per bushel.

March corn futures also traded up 1 percent at $5.89.

Wheat followed soybean and corn higher

CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.9 percent by 0029 GMT to $5.89 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Wheat prices in western European markets were little changed on Friday as improved crop outlooks in several rival exporters kept a lid on the market.

* Argentina is too dry and will be heating up this week with highs in the 80s (Fahrenheit) to 90s F. This will increase stress on crops. There is some rain forecast for later this week but it will not be enough and the situation in Argentina keeps worsening. Much of Brazil is OK except the southwest, where it is too dry - Drew Lerner, World Weather Inc.

* Informa pegs 2012 U.S. wheat acres at 57.065 million, above the November forecast for 57.0 million.

* MDA EarthSat Weather (Cropcaast) - Dryness has expanded significantly across South America over the past week and much of southern and western Brazil and east central Argentina are dealing with moisture shortages which are stressing corn and soybeans.

* The dry weather that will reduce soybean yields from last year's record in Brazil's southernmost state is hitting corn fields in the same areas even harder, crop specialists said.

* Informa Economics pegged 2012 U.S. soybean acreage at 74.608 million, down from the November forecast for 76.1 million. Informa trimmed its soy acreage outlook on expectations for increased cotton area.

* India's cabinet agreed on Sunday to tackle widespread malnutrition with food subsidies for two-thirds of the country's 1.2 billion population, a move that may shore up support for the government but carries risks for the faltering economy.

* Crop weather in agricultural powerhouses Brazil and Argentina could add risk premiums to grain markets this week as mounting concerns over the La Nina weather phenomenon underpin soybean prices.

* Mexico is looking to scale back subsidies for a government-backed grains hedging program and bring in more private financing to help farmers protect themselves from volatile swings in the commodities markets, the agriculture minister said on Friday.

* Memphis-based analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday forecast 2012 U.S. corn acreage at 94.389 million, the most since 1944 and above the firm's outlook in November for 94.0 million acres, trade sources said. [ID: nN1E7BF08R]

MARKET NEWS

* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe.

* Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies.

* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies.

Grains prices at 0029 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 589.00 5.25 +0.90% +1.68% 612.73 48 CBOT corn 589.00 6.00 +1.03% +1.73% 613.39 47 CBOT soy 1141.75 11.75 +1.04% +2.70% 1144.98 59 CBOT rice $13.76 $0.07 +0.55% +0.70% $14.57 31 WTI crude $93.12 -$0.41 -0.44% -0.80% $98.20 29 Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.302 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.15%

USD/AUD 0.994 -0.005 -0.46% -0.32%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)