* Corn, soybeans rise around half pct, wheat falls * Dry weather in Argentina, Brazil supports corn, soy * Dollar rises on news of North Korean leader's death (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 19 U.S. soy and corn rose on Monday, with soybeans gaining for a third straight session as dry weather in parts of agricultural powerhouses Brazil and Argentina raised concerns over supplies in the new year. Wheat, however, dipped on bearish sentiment because of plentiful world supplies and the strengthening of the dollar following news of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death. Fields in parts of Brazil, which is set to topple the United States as the world's top soybean exporter next year, and Argentina, the No. 3 shipper, need more rain and rising temperatures forecast for this week could stress crops. "There is support from dry weather in South America and there could be more upside for corn because of the tight global supplies," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are more bearish on wheat because of ample supplies, so there could be more downside for wheat." Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $11.34-3/4 a bushel by 0349 GMT, while March corn gained 0.5 percent to $5.85-3/4 a bushel. March wheat fell quarter of a cent to $5.83-1/2 a bushel. Any decline in corn and soybean production in Brazil and Argentina could benefit exporters in the United States who have been hampered by relatively high prices. Ukraine has been undercutting U.S. corn exports while the prospects of a bumper crop before the current weather concerns had put importers of U.S. soybeans on hold. Agricultural meteorologist Drew Lerner, president of private forecaster World Weather Inc, said it will be warmer than normal in Argentina early this week, with temperatures rising into the 80s and 90s Fahrenheit. The dry weather that will reduce soybean yields from last year's record in Brazil's southernmost state is hitting corn fields in the same areas even harder, crop specialists said. Still, there was a bearish influence from outside markets. Asian stocks fell, with Korean shares tumbling as much as 5 percent, U.S. index futures extended losses and the dollar rose after North Korean television announced on Monday the death of leader Kim Jong-il. The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the yen and S&P 500 futures fell 0.5 percent. North Korean leader Kim Jong-il died on a train trip, state television reported on Monday, sparking immediate concern over who is in control of the reclusive state and its nuclear programme. For the wheat market, prospects of higher winter crop production in the United States continued to weigh on the market. Memphis-based analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday pegged 2012 U.S. wheat acres at 57.065 million, above the November forecast for 57.0 million. It forecast U.S. corn acreage at 94.389 million, the most since 1944 and above the firm's outlook in November for 94.0 million acres, trade sources said. The area is well above the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) corn plantings number of 91.9 million for 2011. It trimmed its outlook for the 2012 U.S. soybean area to 74.608 million acres from the November outlook for 76.1 million. The USDA said farmers planted 75.0 million acres of soybeans in 2011. Prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 583.50 -0.25 -0.04% +0.73% 612.55 41 CBOT corn 585.75 2.75 +0.47% +1.17% 613.28 41 CBOT soy 1134.75 4.75 +0.42% +2.07% 1144.74 55 CBOT rice $13.80 $0.12 +0.84% +0.99% $14.57 34 WTI crude $92.82 -$0.71 -0.76% -1.12% $98.07 28 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.299 -$0.004 -0.31% -1.49% USD/AUD 0.991 -0.010 -1.03% -1.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)