* Weak dollar, higher crude and stocks buoy grains * Holiday showers not enough for parched South American soy (Updates with U.S. trading, analyst comment, changes byline) By Rod Nickel Dec 20 Grains rose to fresh multi-week highs on Tuesday, as encouraging economic signs from Europe improved investor sentiment, while dry conditions threatened South American corn and soy yields. The grains extended overnight gains and got support from a weaker U.S. dollar, which helps U.S. commodities trade more competitively in the export market, and sharply higher crude oil and equities. "I think the South American weather play was yesterday - this morning had more of a macro feel to me," said Roy Huckabay, analyst at The Linn Group in Chicago. With volumes thinning ahead of the holidays, trade could become choppy, he said. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 11-1/2 cents or 1 percent to $11.48-1/4 a bushel by 9:47 a.m. CST (1547 GMT), while March corn gained 6-1/2 cents or 1.1 percent to $6.07-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans and corn touched highs of nearly four and three weeks respectively. March wheat added 7-3/4 cents or 1.3 percent to $6.07-1/2 a bushel, touching a two-week top. Investor fears about the debt-riddled euro zone eased for now, lifting stocks more than 2 percent and crude oil nearly four percent. A survey from the Munich-based Ifo think-tank found German business morale rose sharply in December, while Spain's financing costs fell sharply at an auction of treasury bills, restoring some investor confidence in the global economic picture. Needed rains are due to enter Argentina's and southern Brazil's drought-stressed soy and corn fields in the coming days, in what farmers hope will be temporary relief from the dry weather hitting the region, forecasters said on Tuesday. But an Argentine meteorologist with the Clima Campo consultancy said the crops would need more rains going forward to completely erase concerns about losses to the world's No. 2 corn and No. 3 soy exporter. Prices at 9:47 a.m. CST (1547 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 607.75 6.50 1.1% -3.4% CBOT soy 1148.25 11.50 1.0% -17.6% CBOT meal 294.70 1.80 0.6% -20.4% CBOT soyoil 49.80 0.76 1.5% -13.8% CBOT wheat 607.50 7.75 1.3% -23.5% CBOT rice 1423.00 35.50 2.6% 1.7% EU wheat 192.25 3.75 2.0% -23.9% US crude 97.31 3.43 3.7% 6.5% Dow Jones 12,024 258 2.2% 3.9% Gold 1614.90 22.06 1.4% 13.8% Euro/dollar 1.3112 0.0112 0.9% -1.8% Dollar Index 79.6480 -0.6020 -0.8% 0.8% Baltic Freight 1878 -7 -0.4% 5.9% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley)