SYDNEY Dec 21 - U.S. grains eased
slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having risen to
fresh mid-week highs overnight as positive economic data from
Europe and the United States boosted investor confidence.
Lingering worries about South America weather threatening
corn and soy yields and a retreat in the dollar supported the
moves.
March corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $6.04-1/4 a
bushel, while CBOT March wheat fell 0.4 percent at
6.04-7/4 per bushel.
U.S. soybean futures remained firm, rising 0.1 percent
to $11.46 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Rains expected through Thursday should bring short-term
relief to crops in dry areas of Argentina and southern Brazil,
but stressful weather returns next week - U.S. forecaster.
.
* Firmer soybean prices are likely in coming months because
of a looming global production deficit for oilseeds and products
- Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World..
* Soyoil and palm prices are set to rise in the first half of
2012 because of flagging production and strong demand - Oil
World.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held onto modest gains on Wednesday, as an
unexpectedly strong Spanish debt auction as well as upbeat
German and U.S. data sparked a relief rally, though the mood
remains brittle.
The euro was steady at $1.3080, having risen as high
as $1.3131 at one stage on heavy short-covering. The
single currency gained 0.6 percent on Tuesday, well-off an
11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week.
Key resistance is found at $1.3150, with initial support at
$1.3050, ahead of a major barrier at $1.2980.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, posting the biggest
percentage rise since October, on supportive economic data that
also lifted the euro and equities, coupled with worries about
potential supply disruptions in Iran and Kazakhstan.
* U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as
investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking
companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's
move.
Grains prices at 0038 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 605.25 -2.50 -0.41% +0.92% 609.33 60
CBOT corn 604.75 -2.25 -0.37% +0.62% 609.81 61
CBOT soy 1146.00 1.50 +0.13% +0.79% 1140.91 63
CBOT rice $14.27 $0.03 +0.21% +4.27% $14.51 46
WTI crude $97.24 $0.00 +0.00% +3.97% $98.24 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.002 +0.18% +0.85%
USD/AUD 1.010 0.002 +0.24% +2.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Lincoln Feast)