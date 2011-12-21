SYDNEY Dec 21 - U.S. grains eased slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having risen to fresh mid-week highs overnight as positive economic data from Europe and the United States boosted investor confidence.

Lingering worries about South America weather threatening corn and soy yields and a retreat in the dollar supported the moves.

March corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $6.04-1/4 a bushel, while CBOT March wheat fell 0.4 percent at 6.04-7/4 per bushel.

U.S. soybean futures remained firm, rising 0.1 percent to $11.46 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Rains expected through Thursday should bring short-term relief to crops in dry areas of Argentina and southern Brazil, but stressful weather returns next week - U.S. forecaster. .

* Firmer soybean prices are likely in coming months because of a looming global production deficit for oilseeds and products - Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World..

* Soyoil and palm prices are set to rise in the first half of 2012 because of flagging production and strong demand - Oil World. 

MARKET NEWS

* The euro held onto modest gains on Wednesday, as an unexpectedly strong Spanish debt auction as well as upbeat German and U.S. data sparked a relief rally, though the mood remains brittle.

The euro was steady at $1.3080, having risen as high as $1.3131 at one stage on heavy short-covering. The single currency gained 0.6 percent on Tuesday, well-off an 11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week.

Key resistance is found at $1.3150, with initial support at $1.3050, ahead of a major barrier at $1.2980.

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, posting the biggest percentage rise since October, on supportive economic data that also lifted the euro and equities, coupled with worries about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Kazakhstan.

* U.S. stocks rallied nearly 3 percent on Tuesday as investors bought surging banks, homebuilders and networking companies, though low volume was seen as amplifying the market's move.

Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 605.25 -2.50 -0.41% +0.92% 609.33 60 CBOT corn 604.75 -2.25 -0.37% +0.62% 609.81 61 CBOT soy 1146.00 1.50 +0.13% +0.79% 1140.91 63

CBOT rice $14.27 $0.03 +0.21% +4.27% $14.51 46

WTI crude $97.24 $0.00 +0.00% +3.97% $98.24 51

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.002 +0.18% +0.85%

USD/AUD 1.010 0.002 +0.24% +2.16%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Lincoln Feast)