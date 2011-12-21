* Corn eases from around 3-week top, soy steady * Rain to bring short-term relief to S.America * Wheat pressured by rains, snow in U.S. Plains * Technicals: Wheat faces support at $5.68-3/4 (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 21 U.S. corn fell on Wednesday, snapping three sessions of gains, while soybeans were little changed near a 4-week top on forecasts of rain in parts of Brazil and Argentina that had been hit by dry weather. Wheat also dipped, weighed down by snowfall in the U.S. Plains that has ensured adequate moisture for the winter crop. Much-needed rains are expected through Thursday for soybean and corn fields in Argentina and southern Brazil, offering short-term relief from dry conditions as stressful weather returns next week. "If the rains come in significant total, then we may see this weather premium, which had started to creep its way into the market, erode," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "What is weighing on the wheat market is the storm that we saw through the U.S. Plains, it is going to ensure the winter wheat crop emerges from dormancy with plenty of moisture." Chicago Board of Trade March corn fell 0.3 percent to $6.05-1/2 a bushel by 0353 GMT and March wheat lost 0.2 percent to $6.06-1/2 a bushel. January soybeans fell quarter of a cent to $11.44-1/4 a bushel. Storms through Thursday are likely to produce 0.5 to 1.25 inches (12 to 32 millimeters) of rain for southern Santa Fe and northwest Buenos Aires provinces, key Argentine corn areas, according to agricultural meteorologist Drew Lerner of World Weather Inc. Analysts have started factoring in higher soybean prices early next year as a result of the shortfall in South American output. Firmer soybean prices are likely in coming months because of a looming global production deficit of oilseeds and products, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World forecast. If Brazil and Argentina receive little rain in the next four to six weeks, there could be significant crop losses, it said. In the U.S., the season's first blizzard has dumped as much as 15 inches of snow in the southern Plains, disrupting beef production, and halting business in the cash cattle markets. But the storm was a boon to the hard red winter wheat crop in southern Plains states such as Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma that had suffered from a near year-long drought. Losses in wheat and corn futures came despite a weaker dollar and firmer crude oil market, typically a supportive influence on agricultural products. The euro extended gains in Asian trade on Wednesday, on short-covering ahead of the European Central Bank's first offer of three-year loans that many hope will help the region's banks lower their funding costs. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.3 percent, making U.S. commodities cheaper for overseas buyers. Brent crude futures rose above $107 after upbeat U.S. data pointed to a recovery in demand growth in the world's biggest oil consumer. Prices at 0353 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 606.50 -1.25 -0.21% +1.13% 609.41 61 CBOT corn 605.50 -1.50 -0.25% +0.75% 609.83 62 CBOT soy 1144.25 -0.25 -0.02% +0.64% 1140.88 62 CBOT rice $14.33 $0.09 +0.63% +3.28% $14.45 48 WTI crude $97.87 $0.63 +0.65% +4.25% $98.20 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.008 +0.62% -0.56% USD/AUD 1.011 0.010 +0.98% +0.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)