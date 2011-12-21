* Investors seen buying on price breaks * Corn near 5-week high; wheat, soy up * Concerns about S.America dryness persist (Adds closing prices, analyst's comment, Brazil soy harvest details) By Rod Nickel WINNIPEG/CHICAGO, Dec 21 Grains rose on Wednesday, setting multi-week highs on short-covering and technical buying, as investors eyed stressful crop conditions in South America. Rain was expected to arrive on Wednesday night in dry areas of Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn and No. 3 soy exporter, pressured grains early, but worries persist about drought damage to yields, said Jason Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "Even though we started lower on anticipated rains, the coverage seems to be less than expected," he said. "We're watching the weather very close in Brazil and southern Argentina." Orders to buy corn and soybeans at lower prices earlier in the day put a floor underneath prices, and slight weakness in the dollar also underpinned, traders said. Soybeans have settled higher five straight sessions, their longest run-up in more than two months. Corn and wheat have registered four consecutive gains, and some saw the drop in early trading as an attractive time to buy, said Arlan Suderman, market analyst at Farm Futures magazine. Grains were already moving higher in overnight trading hours before renewed concerns about the European economy dampened investor sentiment and lowered prices, before the recovery later, Suderman said. "It's still a 'buy the break' market," he said. "(Traders thought) 'we broke, we're going to buy it.'" Chicago Board of Trade March corn gained 9-1/2 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $6.16-1/2 a bushel, hitting a nearly five-week high. Rain on Wednesday night looks to favor the northeastern half of Argentina's crop belt, said Joel Widenor, meteorologist with the Commodity Weather Group. "It will certainly catch some of the dry spots," he said. "It will narrow the concern area down, in terms of moisture stress, to about one-third of the crop belt (from one-half)." Brazil will not see much rain until the end of the week, with central and northern areas getting most of the rain next week, he said. Still, production prospects in other parts of Brazil look robust. Farmers in Brazil's largest soy producing state, Mato Grosso, are days away from beginning the harvest of record corn and soy crops. Chicago January soybeans gained 9-1/4 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $11.53-3/4 a bushel, touching a fresh four-week top. March wheat gained 9-1/4 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $6.17 a bushel on short-covering, touching a more than two-week high even though beneficial moisture improved prospects for the U.S. southern Plains winter wheat crop. The season's first blizzard dumped up to 15 inches of snow through Tuesday on the southern Plains, helping the hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. Those states have suffered from a near year-long drought. "Normally they do not get a lot of moisture in the fall and winter," said Mike Palmerino, meteorologist for Telvent DTN. "They are going to come into spring with pretty favorable soil moisture conditions for the crop." Volumes have tapered off dramatically this week ahead of the holidays, with corn and wheat falling to less than half of their usual activity for the past month. Past the holiday period, the Jan. 12 U.S. Department of Agriculture supply/demand and stocks report and the euro zone debt crisis appear likely to influence prices, said Karl Setzer, market analyst at MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. "The macro markets' (impact) is here to stay -- they're the new fundamentals." Prices at 1:47 p.m. CST (1947 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 616.50 9.50 1.6% -2.0% CBOT soy 1153.75 9.25 0.8% -17.2% CBOT meal 299.00 3.80 1.3% -19.3% CBOT soyoil 49.38 0.15 0.3% -14.5% CBOT wheat 617.00 9.25 1.5% -22.3% CBOT rice 1415.00 16.00 1.1% 1.1% EU wheat 193.75 2.50 1.3% -23.3% US crude 98.73 1.49 1.5% 8.0% Dow Jones 12,066 -38 -0.3% 4.2% Gold 1611.94 -2.35 -0.1% 13.6% Euro/dollar 1.3045 -0.0034 -0.3% -2.3% Dollar Index 80.0070 0.1250 0.2% 1.2% Baltic Freight 1856 -22 -1.2% 4.7% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; additional reporting by Mark Weinraub and Christine Stebbins in Chicago.; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)