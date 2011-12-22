(Refiles to more subscribers)

SYDNEY Dec 22 U.S. wheat edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains into a sixth straight day, while corn and soybeans slipped slightly on the prospect of some relief from dry conditions in South America.

Rain was expected to arrive on Wednesday night in dry areas of Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn and No. 3 soy exporter, pressuring grains early, but worries persist about drought damage to yields.

U.S. December soybean futures traded down 0.75 percent to $11.53 per bushel while March corn futures traded down 0.20 percent at $6.15-1/4.

CBOT March wheat quoted up 0.24 percent to $6.18-1/2 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Scattered rains were expected in parts of Argentina through early Thursday, offering short-term relief for stressed corn and soy crops, but hot and dry weather was expected to return next week, a U.S. forecaster said.

* The same storm system should bring welcome rains late this week to far southern Brazil but accumulations will be light, the forecaster said.

* Producers in Brazil's largest soy producing state, Mato Grosso, are days away from beginning the harvest of record corn and soy crops, while tenacious dry weather elsewhere in Brazil's grain belt threaten to hurt yields.

* China, the world's top soy buyer, imported 34.8 percent less of the oilseed from the United States in November than a year ago, Chinese customs data showed.

* CBOT January options expire on Friday; traders eyeing moderate open interest in at the $11.00, $11.40 and $11.80 strikes in soybeans.

* Korea Corn Processing Industry Association bought 55,000 tonnes of corn for food from Japan's Marubeni for arrival by May 10.

* A group of Israeli private buyers bought about 27,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine, European traders said.

* Analysts are expecting weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report to show corn export sales in range from 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes compared to 505,900 tonnes last week.

* Flour mill in Qatar bought unknown volume of wheat from a Dubai-based trading company in tender for 20,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro was on the defensive against the dollar on Thursday, having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted a massive 489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank (ECB) would solve the EU debt crisis.

The euro was pinned at $1.3044 in Asia, having failed to sustain a rally to $1.3199 on Wednesday. It had briefly rallied on hopes the ECB's first ever limit-free and ultra-cheap funding tender would tempt banks to buy Italian and Spanish debt and pull yields lower.

* Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories dropped to their lowest in nearly three years, overshadowing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. government data showed domestic crude stocks fell 10.6 million barrels last week to 323.6 million barrels, the lowest since the week to Dec. 26, 2008, after logging the biggest weekly inventory drawdown in nearly 11 years.

* Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets closed mostly flat in a thinly traded day.

Outside the Nasdaq, the market recovered from early losses as some recent fears over Europe faded. Traders tried to build momentum for a year-end rally and possibly erase the S&P 500's 1.1 percent losses so far in 2011.

Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 618.50 1.50 +0.24% +1.77% 608.46 68 CBOT corn 615.25 -1.25 -0.20% +1.36% 608.53 69 CBOT soy 1153.00 -0.75 -0.07% +0.74% 1140.03 65

CBOT rice $14.43 $0.03 +0.17% +3.11% $14.41 59

WTI crude $99.02 $0.35 +0.35% +1.85% $98.39 57

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.33%

USD/AUD 1.007 -0.002 -0.23% -0.07%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin)