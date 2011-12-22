(Refiles to more subscribers)
SYDNEY Dec 22 U.S. wheat edged up in
early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains into a sixth
straight day, while corn and soybeans slipped slightly on the
prospect of some relief from dry conditions in South America.
Rain was expected to arrive on Wednesday night in dry areas
of Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn and No. 3 soy exporter,
pressuring grains early, but worries persist about drought
damage to yields.
U.S. December soybean futures traded down 0.75
percent to $11.53 per bushel while March corn futures
traded down 0.20 percent at $6.15-1/4.
CBOT March wheat quoted up 0.24 percent to $6.18-1/2
per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Scattered rains were expected in parts of Argentina
through early Thursday, offering short-term relief for stressed
corn and soy crops, but hot and dry weather was expected to
return next week, a U.S. forecaster said.
* The same storm system should bring welcome rains late this
week to far southern Brazil but accumulations will be light, the
forecaster said.
* Producers in Brazil's largest soy producing state, Mato
Grosso, are days away from beginning the harvest of record corn
and soy crops, while tenacious dry weather elsewhere in Brazil's
grain belt threaten to hurt yields.
* China, the world's top soy buyer, imported 34.8 percent
less of the oilseed from the United States in November than a
year ago, Chinese customs data showed.
* CBOT January options expire on Friday; traders eyeing
moderate open interest in at the $11.00, $11.40 and $11.80
strikes in soybeans.
* Korea Corn Processing Industry Association bought 55,000
tonnes of corn for food from Japan's Marubeni for arrival by May
10.
* A group of Israeli private buyers bought about 27,000
tonnes of corn from Ukraine, European traders said.
* Analysts are expecting weekly U.S. Agriculture Department
report to show corn export sales in range from 450,000 to
650,000 tonnes compared to 505,900 tonnes last week.
* Flour mill in Qatar bought unknown volume of wheat from a
Dubai-based trading company in tender for 20,000 tonnes of
milling wheat, European traders said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was on the defensive against the dollar on
Thursday, having shed all the week's gains as investors doubted
a massive 489 billion euro tender by the European Central Bank
(ECB) would solve the EU debt crisis.
The euro was pinned at $1.3044 in Asia, having failed
to sustain a rally to $1.3199 on Wednesday. It had
briefly rallied on hopes the ECB's first ever limit-free and
ultra-cheap funding tender would tempt banks to buy Italian and
Spanish debt and pull yields lower.
* Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as
U.S. crude inventories dropped to their lowest in nearly three
years, overshadowing worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
U.S. government data showed domestic crude stocks fell 10.6
million barrels last week to 323.6 million barrels, the lowest
since the week to Dec. 26, 2008, after logging the biggest
weekly inventory drawdown in nearly 11 years.
* Technology shares slumped on Wednesday and pushed the
Nasdaq down 1 percent after Oracle reported results that cast
doubts on the sector's health, even as broader markets closed
mostly flat in a thinly traded day.
Outside the Nasdaq, the market recovered from early losses
as some recent fears over Europe faded. Traders tried to build
momentum for a year-end rally and possibly erase the S&P 500's
1.1 percent losses so far in 2011.
Grains prices at 0031 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 618.50 1.50 +0.24% +1.77% 608.46 68
CBOT corn 615.25 -1.25 -0.20% +1.36% 608.53 69
CBOT soy 1153.00 -0.75 -0.07% +0.74% 1140.03 65
CBOT rice $14.43 $0.03 +0.17% +3.11% $14.41 59
WTI crude $99.02 $0.35 +0.35% +1.85% $98.39 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.001 -0.05% -0.33%
USD/AUD 1.007 -0.002 -0.23% -0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin)