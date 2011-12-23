SYDNEY, Dec 23 - U.S. grain futures slipped in Asian
trading on Friday, pulling back slightly after a pre-holiday
rally driven by concerns of a resumption of stressful crop
weather in South America.
Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank,
said that weather risks were likely to continue underpinning the
market into next year.
"I actually believe we're likely to see a modest recovery in
grain markets through the first quarter of 2012, mainly on the
back of possible weather scares out of South America and also in
the Northern hemisphere as their crops start to emerge from
possible dormancy. We might see a bit of weather premium built
into the market," Mathews said.
U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.32 percent to $11.58-1/2
per bushel, easing after managing a streak of gains to six days
on Thursday -- the longest such string in five months.
March corn futures traded down 0.24 percent at $6.16,
pulling back after hitting a five-week high on Thursday.
Concerns about dry weather in South America have underpinned
corn prices. Crops in parts of far southern Brazil should get
welcome rains Friday and Saturday but dry weather is expected to
return to the area next week.
CBOT March wheat lost 0.36 percent to $6.19-1/2 per
bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* CBOT wheat has risen for five straight days up until
Thursday, its longest rally since mid-August. The benchmark
contract has gained 7.1 percent during the streak.
* The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract
ran into resistance on Thursday after briefly rising
through the 40-day moving average of $6.24-3/4 a bushel, the
first time prices have passed through that level since November
9.
* U.S. Agriculture Department report shows weekly export
sales of wheat at 362,300 tonnes, in line with forecasts for
300,000 to 450,000 tonnes.
* Japan bought 60,720 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in
a tender.
* The upward move in soybeans has coincided with a steady
drop in open interest over the last week, an indication that
traders are covering short positions.
* Updated midday forecasts looked slightly wetter for far
southern Brazil through Saturday but the region should turn
hotter and drier next week - Telvent DTN.
* USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest
week at 728,400 tonnes (old and new-crop combined), above a
range of trade estimates for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes. Sales to
China totaled 189,000 tonnes.
* USDA reported weekly soymeal export sales at 142,000
tonnes and soyoil sales at 14,800 tonnes.
* U.S. Agriculture Department report shows weekly export
sales of corn at 952,900 tonnes, topping forecasts for 450,000
to 650,000 tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro barely budged in holiday-thinned Asian trade on
Friday, leaving it on track to end the year modestly lower
against the dollar as the European debt crisis looks set to last
for many more months.
* Oil rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday in thin,
choppy trading on fears of potential supply disruptions from
Iraq and Iran and supportive U.S. economic data.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on the
cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in
jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor
market.
Grains prices at 0035 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 619.50 -2.25 -0.36% -10.77% 686.48 67
CBOT corn 616.00 -1.50 -0.24% +6.99% 544.69 68
CBOT soy 1158.50 -3.75 -0.32% -6.12% 1168.53 66
CBOT rice $14.16 -$0.13 -0.91% -1.15% $13.78 49
WTI crude $99.40 -$0.13 -0.13% +18.47% $82.74 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.305 -$0.109 -7.71% -7.02%
USD/AUD 1.014 0.008 +0.83% +1.41%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
