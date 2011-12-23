SYDNEY, Dec 23 - U.S. grain futures slipped in Asian trading on Friday, pulling back slightly after a pre-holiday rally driven by concerns of a resumption of stressful crop weather in South America. Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank, said that weather risks were likely to continue underpinning the market into next year. "I actually believe we're likely to see a modest recovery in grain markets through the first quarter of 2012, mainly on the back of possible weather scares out of South America and also in the Northern hemisphere as their crops start to emerge from possible dormancy. We might see a bit of weather premium built into the market," Mathews said. U.S. soybean futures dipped 0.32 percent to $11.58-1/2 per bushel, easing after managing a streak of gains to six days on Thursday -- the longest such string in five months. March corn futures traded down 0.24 percent at $6.16, pulling back after hitting a five-week high on Thursday. Concerns about dry weather in South America have underpinned corn prices. Crops in parts of far southern Brazil should get welcome rains Friday and Saturday but dry weather is expected to return to the area next week. CBOT March wheat lost 0.36 percent to $6.19-1/2 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * CBOT wheat has risen for five straight days up until Thursday, its longest rally since mid-August. The benchmark contract has gained 7.1 percent during the streak. * The benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract ran into resistance on Thursday after briefly rising through the 40-day moving average of $6.24-3/4 a bushel, the first time prices have passed through that level since November 9. * U.S. Agriculture Department report shows weekly export sales of wheat at 362,300 tonnes, in line with forecasts for 300,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * Japan bought 60,720 tonnes of food wheat from Australia in a tender. * The upward move in soybeans has coincided with a steady drop in open interest over the last week, an indication that traders are covering short positions. * Updated midday forecasts looked slightly wetter for far southern Brazil through Saturday but the region should turn hotter and drier next week - Telvent DTN. * USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 728,400 tonnes (old and new-crop combined), above a range of trade estimates for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes. Sales to China totaled 189,000 tonnes. * USDA reported weekly soymeal export sales at 142,000 tonnes and soyoil sales at 14,800 tonnes. * U.S. Agriculture Department report shows weekly export sales of corn at 952,900 tonnes, topping forecasts for 450,000 to 650,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro barely budged in holiday-thinned Asian trade on Friday, leaving it on track to end the year modestly lower against the dollar as the European debt crisis looks set to last for many more months. * Oil rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday in thin, choppy trading on fears of potential supply disruptions from Iraq and Iran and supportive U.S. economic data. * U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on the cusp of finishing out the year higher as another decline in jobless claims pointed to further improvement in the labor market. Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 619.50 -2.25 -0.36% -10.77% 686.48 67 CBOT corn 616.00 -1.50 -0.24% +6.99% 544.69 68 CBOT soy 1158.50 -3.75 -0.32% -6.12% 1168.53 66 CBOT rice $14.16 -$0.13 -0.91% -1.15% $13.78 49 WTI crude $99.40 -$0.13 -0.13% +18.47% $82.74 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 -$0.109 -7.71% -7.02% USD/AUD 1.014 0.008 +0.83% +1.41% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)