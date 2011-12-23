* Soy down 0.5 pct, corn eases on position squaring
* Dryness seen hurting Brazil, Argentina crops
* Wheat down 0.4 pct after 5-day short-covering rally
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 U.S. soy fell half a
percent on Friday as the market took a breather after six
straight days of gains, while corn slipped from its highest in
five weeks with investors squaring positions ahead of the
year-end break.
Dry weather in South America, which is threatening to reduce
corn and soybean yields, is likely to remain a key fundamental
theme in the coming weeks as crops in the region undergo
critical development phase.
"We have seen fund buying in wheat, corn and soybeans in the
last few days with dryness in South America the fundamental
story floating around," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of
markets at FCStone Australia.
"Today, it is a little bit of squaring ahead of the
holidays, volumes are not much."
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.5
percent to $11.57 a bushel by 0335 GMT. Wheat for March delivery
lost 0.4 percent to $6.19-1/2 a bushel and March corn
slid 0.2 percent to $6.16 a bushel.
January soybeans are on track for a second straight week of
grains, while March corn has added 5.7 percent so far this week,
its biggest weekly rise since mid-October. March wheat has
jumped more than 6 percent following two weeks of losses.
South American wheather has driven prices of corn and
soybeans, while wheat has benefited mainly from short-covering
despite plentiful global supplies.
Crops in parts of far southern Brazil should get welcome
rains Friday and Saturday but dry weather returns next week,
which could stress the region's corn and soybeans, a U.S.
forecaster said.
Updated forecasts looked wetter for Rio Grande do Sul, a key
soybean state. A cold front moving across Uruguay and Rio Grande
Do Sul should produce 0.25 to 1 inch (6 to 25 millimeters) of
rain by Saturday before moving on to Parana, said Mike
Palmerino, a meteorologist with Telvent DTN.
Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop could suffer if it does not
rain soon in key growing areas, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange
said on Thursday.
Soy seedings in the world's top exporter of soyoil and
soymeal were delayed in the last week due to limited
precipitation in many areas, linked to the La Nina weather
phenomenon.
"I actually believe we're likely to see a modest recovery in
grain markets through the first quarter of 2012, mainly on the
back of possible weather scares out of South America and also in
the Northern hemisphere as crops start to emerge from possible
dormancy," said Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"We might see a bit of weather premium built into the
market."
On Thursday, there was additional support for corn and
soybean futures from higher-than-expected export sales.
U.S. corn export sales jumped last week to the highest point
in two months, topping expectations as regular U.S. corn buyers
booked cargoes as prices hovered near one-year lows, according
to weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data.
Soybean export sales also topped trade forecasts, while
wheat sales were within the range of estimates.
With holidays approaching, corn volume fell to less than two
thirds of its normal activity during the past 30 days, while
wheat volume dropped nearly by half from its 30-day average.
Soybean trading was relatively robust, with slightly more
activity than the average of the past 30 days.
Prices at 0335 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 619.50 -2.25 -0.36% +0.41% 608.07 67
CBOT corn 616.00 -1.50 -0.24% -0.08% 607.35 70
CBOT soy 1157.00 -5.25 -0.45% +0.28% 1140.08 64
CBOT rice $14.28 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.28% $14.58 48
WTI crude $99.67 $0.14 +0.14% +1.01% $98.42 60
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.002 +0.19% -0.06%
USD/AUD 1.017 0.008 +0.76% +0.92%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Additional reporting by Pauline Askin in Sydney; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)