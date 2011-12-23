* Soy down 0.5 pct, corn eases on position squaring * Dryness seen hurting Brazil, Argentina crops * Wheat down 0.4 pct after 5-day short-covering rally (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 23 U.S. soy fell half a percent on Friday as the market took a breather after six straight days of gains, while corn slipped from its highest in five weeks with investors squaring positions ahead of the year-end break. Dry weather in South America, which is threatening to reduce corn and soybean yields, is likely to remain a key fundamental theme in the coming weeks as crops in the region undergo critical development phase. "We have seen fund buying in wheat, corn and soybeans in the last few days with dryness in South America the fundamental story floating around," said Brett Cooper, senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia. "Today, it is a little bit of squaring ahead of the holidays, volumes are not much." Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $11.57 a bushel by 0335 GMT. Wheat for March delivery lost 0.4 percent to $6.19-1/2 a bushel and March corn slid 0.2 percent to $6.16 a bushel. January soybeans are on track for a second straight week of grains, while March corn has added 5.7 percent so far this week, its biggest weekly rise since mid-October. March wheat has jumped more than 6 percent following two weeks of losses. South American wheather has driven prices of corn and soybeans, while wheat has benefited mainly from short-covering despite plentiful global supplies. Crops in parts of far southern Brazil should get welcome rains Friday and Saturday but dry weather returns next week, which could stress the region's corn and soybeans, a U.S. forecaster said. Updated forecasts looked wetter for Rio Grande do Sul, a key soybean state. A cold front moving across Uruguay and Rio Grande Do Sul should produce 0.25 to 1 inch (6 to 25 millimeters) of rain by Saturday before moving on to Parana, said Mike Palmerino, a meteorologist with Telvent DTN. Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop could suffer if it does not rain soon in key growing areas, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. Soy seedings in the world's top exporter of soyoil and soymeal were delayed in the last week due to limited precipitation in many areas, linked to the La Nina weather phenomenon. "I actually believe we're likely to see a modest recovery in grain markets through the first quarter of 2012, mainly on the back of possible weather scares out of South America and also in the Northern hemisphere as crops start to emerge from possible dormancy," said Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "We might see a bit of weather premium built into the market." On Thursday, there was additional support for corn and soybean futures from higher-than-expected export sales. U.S. corn export sales jumped last week to the highest point in two months, topping expectations as regular U.S. corn buyers booked cargoes as prices hovered near one-year lows, according to weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data. Soybean export sales also topped trade forecasts, while wheat sales were within the range of estimates. With holidays approaching, corn volume fell to less than two thirds of its normal activity during the past 30 days, while wheat volume dropped nearly by half from its 30-day average. Soybean trading was relatively robust, with slightly more activity than the average of the past 30 days. Prices at 0335 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 619.50 -2.25 -0.36% +0.41% 608.07 67 CBOT corn 616.00 -1.50 -0.24% -0.08% 607.35 70 CBOT soy 1157.00 -5.25 -0.45% +0.28% 1140.08 64 CBOT rice $14.28 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.28% $14.58 48 WTI crude $99.67 $0.14 +0.14% +1.01% $98.42 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.002 +0.19% -0.06% USD/AUD 1.017 0.008 +0.76% +0.92% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Additional reporting by Pauline Askin in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)