SYDNEY Dec 28 U.S. grain futures pulled back slightly in early Asian trading on Wednesday after rallying a day earlier on concerns over the impact of dry weather in South America.

On Tuesday, U.S. soy rose 3 percent to a six-week peak, corn climbed more than 2 percent, while wheat rose 3.7 percent to the highest level in seven weeks, supported by a weak dollar and technical buying.

U.S. January soybean futures dipped 0.52 percent to $11.93 per bushel in early Asian trade.

March corn futures fell 0.32 percent at $6.31 1/4.

CBOT March wheat was quoted down 0.39 percent by 0034 GMT to $6.42 1/4 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CBOT corn futures leaped over 2 percent to a six-week high and moved into the black for 2011 on Tuesday as hot and dry weather threatened the crop in South America.

* U.S. soy rose 3 percent to a six-week peak on Tuesday. No rain is in sight for thirsty soy-growing areas in southern Brazil and in Argentina, threatening crops already hit by long dry stretches and causing futures prices to jump on Tuesday.

* The weather in Brazil and Argentina, major soybean and corn exporters with the promise of large crops to feed the world next year, will remain center stage in grain markets this week.

* Brazil's southernmost soy state Rio Grande do Sul should be dry for the rest of the year, with rainfall in December far below the average, threatening the newly-seeded crop with no rain on the horizon.

* Large speculators lowered their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options for a sixth straight week during the week ended last Tuesday - CFTC.

* March corn closed above its 50-day moving average at $6.27-3/4, a bullish technical close. The nine-day RSI closed at 74.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro hovered above an 11-month trough at $1.3068 against the dollar in Asia on Wednesday, with thin year-end trade set to keep the common currency subdued and as markets awaited the outcome of an Italian bond sale due later in the week.

* Oil rose for a sixth straight session on Tuesday as Iran's threat to stop oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz added to concerns about potential threats to supplies from the region.

* U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after fluctuating between small gains and losses in a light-volume session, as investors took a breather following a 5 percent rally last week.

Grains prices at 0034 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.25 -2.50 -0.39% -7.49% 687.24 76 CBOT corn 631.25 -2.00 -0.32% +9.64% 545.20 78 CBOT soy 1193.50 -6.25 -0.52% -3.28% 1169.69 73 CBOT rice $14.08 $0.02 +0.14% -1.71% $13.78 39 WTI crude $101.01 -$0.33 -0.33% +20.39% $82.79 63

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.107 -7.59% -6.90%

USD/AUD 1.015 0.010 +0.95% +1.54%

Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

