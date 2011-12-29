SYDNEY, Dec 29 U.S. corn dropped 0.7 percent on Thursday, after gaining in the previous eight sessions on concerns over dry growing conditions in South America. March corn futures slipped 0.7 percent to $6.38 per bushel and U.S. soybean futures dropped 0.44 percent to $11.93 per bushel. March wheat also snapped an eight-day gaining streak and fell 0.65 percent to $6.47 per bushel by 0036 GMT. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. corn rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday and hit a six-week high as dry weather trimmed crop prospects in Argentina -- the world's No. 2 corn exporter after the United States. * Argentina's corn crop will be smaller than expected but will still set a record, South American analysts said. * An analyst for Agrobrokers consultancy in Rosario pegged production at 24.5 million tonnes, above last year's record 23.0 million but below the firm's earlier forecast for 26.5 million tonnes. * Algeria purchased 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in a tender for 50,000 tonnes, European traders said. * Morocco extended suspension of import duties on soft wheat and durum until the end of February amid declining stocks. * Brazil's southernmost soy state Rio Grande do Sul will have little rain in the next fortnight, forecaster Somar said on Wednesday, putting the newly sown crop there at greater peril of losses while Argentina's soy regions also remain dry. MARKET NEWS * The euro hit a one-year low of $1.2887 on Thursday, moving closer to its 2011 trough of $1.2860. * U.S. crude rose towards $100 a barrel, rebounding from the previous session's sell-off on fears that Iran could cause havoc to oil shipments flowing through a vital trade route. * U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday on renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health. DATA/EVENTS 0000 Germany Preliminary CPI Dec 0900 Euro zone Money-M3 annual growth Nov 0900 Italy Business confidence Dec 1330 US Weekly jobless claims 1500 US Pending home sales Nov Italy Bond sales Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.00 -4.25 -0.65% +0.35% 609.20 79 CBOT corn 638.00 -4.50 -0.70% +0.75% 606.43 77 CBOT soy 1193.00 -5.25 -0.44% -0.56% 1141.48 74 CBOT rice $14.02 $0.00 -0.04% -0.28% $14.43 37 WTI crude $99.53 $0.17 +0.17% -1.79% $98.55 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.290 -$0.004 -0.27% -1.25% USD/AUD 1.006 -0.003 -0.28% -0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)