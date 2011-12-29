SYDNEY, Dec 29 U.S. corn dropped 0.7
percent on Thursday, after gaining in the previous eight
sessions on concerns over dry growing conditions in South
America.
March corn futures slipped 0.7 percent to $6.38 per
bushel and U.S. soybean futures dropped 0.44 percent to
$11.93 per bushel.
March wheat also snapped an eight-day gaining streak
and fell 0.65 percent to $6.47 per bushel by 0036 GMT.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. corn rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday and hit a
six-week high as dry weather trimmed crop prospects in Argentina
-- the world's No. 2 corn exporter after the United States.
* Argentina's corn crop will be smaller than expected but
will still set a record, South American analysts said.
* An analyst for Agrobrokers consultancy in Rosario pegged
production at 24.5 million tonnes, above last year's record 23.0
million but below the firm's earlier forecast for 26.5 million
tonnes.
* Algeria purchased 250,000 to 300,000 tonnes of
optional-origin milling wheat in a tender for 50,000 tonnes,
European traders said.
* Morocco extended suspension of import duties on soft wheat
and durum until the end of February amid declining stocks.
* Brazil's southernmost soy state Rio Grande do Sul will
have little rain in the next fortnight, forecaster Somar said on
Wednesday, putting the newly sown crop there at greater peril of
losses while Argentina's soy regions also remain dry.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro hit a one-year low of $1.2887 on Thursday, moving
closer to its 2011 trough of $1.2860.
* U.S. crude rose towards $100 a barrel, rebounding from the
previous session's sell-off on fears that Iran could cause havoc
to oil shipments flowing through a vital trade route.
* U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday on
renewed concerns about the euro zone's financial health.
DATA/EVENTS
0000 Germany Preliminary CPI Dec
0900 Euro zone Money-M3 annual growth Nov
0900 Italy Business confidence Dec
1330 US Weekly jobless claims
1500 US Pending home sales Nov
Italy Bond sales
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 647.00 -4.25 -0.65% +0.35% 609.20 79
CBOT corn 638.00 -4.50 -0.70% +0.75% 606.43 77
CBOT soy 1193.00 -5.25 -0.44% -0.56% 1141.48 74
CBOT rice $14.02 $0.00 -0.04% -0.28% $14.43 37
WTI crude $99.53 $0.17 +0.17% -1.79% $98.55 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.290 -$0.004 -0.27% -1.25%
USD/AUD 1.006 -0.003 -0.28% -0.90%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)