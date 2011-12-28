* Soy falls 1.2 pct after 3 pct rally to 6-week top * U.S. farmers sell soybeans, cash in on rally * Wheat falls 0.4 pct, corn down 0.2 pct * Dryness in Brazil, Argentina threatens yields (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 28 U.S. soybeans slid 1 percent on Wednesday, after climbing to a six-week top in the last session, while corn eased as higher farmer selling and a broad-based weakness in the global markets prompted investors to book profit. Wheat also dropped from a six-week high, tracking weakness in soybeans even though dryness in South America is threatening to curb corn and soy yields. "The farmers had kept the supply in the physical market very tight until they saw the rally," said Jonathan Barratt, managing director at Commodity Broking Services in Sydney. "Now they are cashing in on the rally, that is the move which has motivated some selling." Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 1.2 percent to $11.85-3/4 a bushel by 0307 GMT and wheat for March delivery lost 0.4 percent to $6.42-1/4 a bushel. March corn slid 0.2 percent to $6.31-3/4 a bushel, off a six-week top hit in the previous session. Soybean basis bids fell sharply at a western Iowa elevator on Tuesday and were otherwise unchanged amid scattered sales of the oilseed as futures climbed on Tuesday. Corn spot basis bids were steady to mixed around the U.S. Midwest as a spike in farmer sales and a rally in futures added pressure at some locations, grain merchants said. There was pressure on agricultural markets as Asian shares eased in low volume with many market players away for year-end holidays. Oil slipped after surging the day before on concerns about supply disruptions after Iran's threat to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, soy climbed 3 percent in its biggest one-day rally in more than two months, while corn rose more than 2 percent as dry weather in Brazil and Argentina takes a toll on crops which were earlier forecast to be near record. No rain is in sight for thirsty soy-growing areas in southern Brazil and in Argentina, forecasters said, threatening crops already hit by long dry stretches. December rainfall in Brazil's southernmost state Rio Grande do Sul has been far below the average, which is bad for newly seeded crops, and the situation is growing critical in neighboring Argentina, the top exporter of soy-derived products. Brazil and Argentina are the world's No. 2 and No. 3 soy producers, respectively, after the United States. Argentina is also the world's second-largest corn exporter. Widely followed crop scout Michael Cordonnier on Tuesday said he has cut his estimates for South American corn and soybean production for 2011/12 and indicated further reductions may be necessary. Cordonnier said he cut his outlook for Brazilian corn production to 60 million tonnes from his previous forecast for 63 million and reduced Argentine corn production to 27 million tonnes from his previous outlook for 28.0 million. He trimmed his forecast for Brazilian soybean production to 74.0 million tonnes from his previous outlook for 75.0 million and pegged Argentina's soy output at 53.0 million compared with 53.5 million previously. The market noted news that China's Commerce Ministry said it would extend an anti-dumping probe on imports of U.S. distillers' dried grains (DDGs) for another six months, until June 28, 2012, before a final decision. The ministry launched the investigation one year ago, threatening a trade that has grown massively in 2009 and 2010, when China became the world's largest importer. Prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.25 -2.50 -0.39% +3.26% 609.01 78 CBOT corn 631.75 -1.50 -0.24% +1.98% 606.65 75 CBOT soy 1185.75 -14.00 -1.17% +1.96% 1141.33 68 CBOT rice $14.01 -$0.05 -0.32% -1.93% $14.50 36 WTI crude $101.46 $0.12 +0.12% +1.79% $98.60 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 $0.002 +0.19% -0.06% USD/AUD 1.016 0.007 +0.69% +0.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)