By Pauline Askin SYDNEY, Dec 30 U.S. grain futures eased in early Asian trade on Friday in step with losses across broader commodities markets deemed overheated ahead of year-end position squaring. Corn futures slipped almost 1 percent, easing from a six-week peak on profit-taking after the market had moved into overbought technical levels during a lively weather rally. CBOT wheat and soybeans futures also slipped on signs that a bout of year-end short-covering this week had pushed prices to overheated or technically overbought levels. Markets will be closed from Saturday through Monday in an exchange-declared holiday trading lull. U.S. soybean futures eased 0.04 percent to $11.87 per bushel. March corn futures eased 0.24 percent at $6.36-1/2. CBOT March wheat also eased 0.31 percent by 0030 GMT to $6.43 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * An abundant global supply of wheat continues to act as an anchor for the CBOT wheat futures market. * European wheat rose for a 10th straight session as renewed weakness in the euro boosted export hopes and widespread concern over the impact of dry weather in key South American crop areas. * Analysts in South America this week said Argentina's corn crop will be smaller than expected earlier but still a record. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in early December forecast Argentina's corn crop at 29.0 million tonnes. USDA will issue updated crop data on Jan. 12. * Limited relief from the dryness is expected for at least 10 days in Argentina and moisture deficits are persisting in over two-thirds of the corn belt. * Dryness is an increasing concern in southern Brazil as well which is affecting more than one-third of the corn and soybean production. * Heavy rains will sweep over Brazil's top soy state Mato Grosso and important areas further east in the next five days, forecaster Somar said, but only a few light showers were forecast to reach the drought-stricken far southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. * First notice day for deliveries against January CBOT soy contracts is Friday. Trade estimates were for 300 to 500 soybean deliveries, 100 to 300 soymeal and 2,000 to 3,000 soyoil deliveries. * Trade expecting USDA on Friday to report export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung to modest overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having been buoyed by a wave of short covering after an attempt on the downside fizzled out. Positive U.S. data also helped offset euro zone concerns, giving risk appetite some support. The dollar index retreated from a one-year peak of 80.854 to 80.410 and the euro bounced off a 15-month low of $1.2856 to $1.2951. * Oil rose on Thursday as gains in the stock market and shortcovering helped shake off early losses caused by a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. * U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back in positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 edged above its 200-day moving average, a key measure of the market's long-term momentum, but scant volume increased volatility, and made the gains harder to trust. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Friday: 2030 US CFTC commitment of traders data Wkly Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 643.25 -2.00 -0.31% -1.23% 609.67 73 CBOT corn 636.50 -1.50 -0.24% -0.93% 605.97 74 CBOT soy 1196.50 -0.50 -0.04% -0.15% 1141.94 69 CBOT rice $14.59 $0.07 +0.48% +4.07% $14.43 64 WTI crude $99.75 $0.10 +0.10% +0.39% $98.46 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.295 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.09% USD/AUD 1.015 0.000 +0.05% +0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Sugita Katyal)