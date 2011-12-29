* U.S. corn, soy drops 0.8 pct; wheat slides 1 pct * Risk aversion weighs on grains as equities fall * Outlook still dry for south Brazil, Argentina soy (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Chicago wheat slid 1 percent on Thursday, while corn lost 0.8 percent as the grain markets snapped eight straight sessions of gains on risk aversion which weighed on equities and buoyed the U.S. dollar. Soybeans fell for a second straight day as weakness in the global markets prompted investors to book profit in a market that touched a seven-week top on Wednesday. The decline in corn and soybean futures came even as a drought in parts of Brazil and Argentina continued to hurt crop yields with no major relief forecast in the coming weeks. Asian stocks fell on Thursday, taking cues from weak U.S. and European shares, as players cut positions heading into the year end with an Italian debt auction later in the day keeping markets nervous. The euro extended losses against the dollar to near a one-year low, and a 10-year low against the yen. The sell-off in stocks and the firm greenback weighed on Brent prices, which snapped a six-session rally, and kept gold prices near a three-month low. "Right now it seems like a bit of risk off environment as we are seeing that across the equity markets," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "South American weather will be key in directing prices as we move ahead. It is going to be critical for corn which heads into its pollination phase." Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.8 percent to $11.89-1/4 a bushel by 0342 GMT. Prices had touched $12.09 in the previous session, highest since Nov. 9. Wheat for March delivery lost 1.04 percent to $6.44-1/2 a bushel and March corn slid 0.8 percent to $6.37-1/2 a bushel, off a six-week top hit on Wednesday. Brazil's southernmost soy state Rio Grande do Sul will have little rain in the next fortnight, forecaster Somar said on Wednesday, putting the newly sown crop there at greater peril of losses while Argentina's soy regions also remain dry. Argentina's corn crop will be smaller than expected but will still set a record, South American analysts said. An analyst for Agrobrokers consultancy in Rosario pegged production at 24.5 million tonnes, above last year's record 23.0 million but below the firm's earlier forecast for 26.5 million tonnes. And Commodity Weather Group issued a special report indicating Argentina's crop at 10 percent below the trendline yield of 6.79 tonnes/hectare if the drought continues into early January. Pollinating or reproducing corn plants are extremely vulnerable to harm from hot and dry weather. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in early December forecast Argentina's corn crop at 29.0 million tonnes. USDA will issue updated crop data on Jan. 12. Argentina is the world's third-largest soy exporter and the biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal. December rainfall has fallen well below seasonal norms with the total through the end of last week in Buenos Aires province, a major Argentine grain producer, at 5.7 inches, nearly half normal rainfall or a deficit of nearly 5 inches for the month. Similar rainfall deficits have been noted in other South American crop areas. Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.50 -6.75 -1.04% -0.04% 609.21 75 CBOT corn 637.50 -5.00 -0.78% +0.67% 606.45 75 CBOT soy 1189.25 -9.00 -0.75% -0.88% 1141.38 70 CBOT rice $14.02 $0.00 +0.00% -0.25% $14.43 38 WTI crude $99.38 $0.02 +0.02% -1.93% $98.53 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.011 -0.87% -1.12% USD/AUD 1.009 0.000 +0.01% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)