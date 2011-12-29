* U.S. corn, soy drops 0.8 pct; wheat slides 1 pct
* Risk aversion weighs on grains as equities fall
* Outlook still dry for south Brazil, Argentina soy
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 29 Chicago wheat slid 1
percent on Thursday, while corn lost 0.8 percent as the grain
markets snapped eight straight sessions of gains on risk
aversion which weighed on equities and buoyed the U.S. dollar.
Soybeans fell for a second straight day as weakness in the
global markets prompted investors to book profit in a market
that touched a seven-week top on Wednesday.
The decline in corn and soybean futures came even as a
drought in parts of Brazil and Argentina continued to hurt crop
yields with no major relief forecast in the coming weeks.
Asian stocks fell on Thursday, taking cues from weak U.S.
and European shares, as players cut positions heading into the
year end with an Italian debt auction later in the day keeping
markets nervous.
The euro extended losses against the dollar to near a
one-year low, and a 10-year low against the yen. The sell-off in
stocks and the firm greenback weighed on Brent prices, which
snapped a six-session rally, and kept gold prices near a
three-month low.
"Right now it seems like a bit of risk off environment as we
are seeing that across the equity markets," said Adam Davis, a
senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne.
"South American weather will be key in directing prices as
we move ahead. It is going to be critical for corn which heads
into its pollination phase."
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell 0.8
percent to $11.89-1/4 a bushel by 0342 GMT. Prices had touched
$12.09 in the previous session, highest since Nov. 9.
Wheat for March delivery lost 1.04 percent to
$6.44-1/2 a bushel and March corn slid 0.8 percent to
$6.37-1/2 a bushel, off a six-week top hit on Wednesday.
Brazil's southernmost soy state Rio Grande do Sul will have
little rain in the next fortnight, forecaster Somar said on
Wednesday, putting the newly sown crop there at greater peril of
losses while Argentina's soy regions also remain dry.
Argentina's corn crop will be smaller than expected but will
still set a record, South American analysts said. An analyst for
Agrobrokers consultancy in Rosario pegged production at 24.5
million tonnes, above last year's record 23.0 million but below
the firm's earlier forecast for 26.5 million tonnes.
And Commodity Weather Group issued a special report
indicating Argentina's crop at 10 percent below the trendline
yield of 6.79 tonnes/hectare if the drought continues into early
January.
Pollinating or reproducing corn plants are extremely
vulnerable to harm from hot and dry weather.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in early December
forecast Argentina's corn crop at 29.0 million tonnes. USDA will
issue updated crop data on Jan. 12.
Argentina is the world's third-largest soy exporter and the
biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal.
December rainfall has fallen well below seasonal norms with
the total through the end of last week in Buenos Aires province,
a major Argentine grain producer, at 5.7 inches, nearly half
normal rainfall or a deficit of nearly 5 inches for the month.
Similar rainfall deficits have been noted in other South
American crop areas.
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 644.50 -6.75 -1.04% -0.04% 609.21 75
CBOT corn 637.50 -5.00 -0.78% +0.67% 606.45 75
CBOT soy 1189.25 -9.00 -0.75% -0.88% 1141.38 70
CBOT rice $14.02 $0.00 +0.00% -0.25% $14.43 38
WTI crude $99.38 $0.02 +0.02% -1.93% $98.53 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.011 -0.87% -1.12%
USD/AUD 1.009 0.000 +0.01% +0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)