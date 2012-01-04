SYDNEY Jan 4 - U.S. grain futures eased slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, retreating from gains in the broader commodities market, supported by dry weather conditions in South America, a weak dollar and a firm equities market.

U.S. soybean futures slipped slightly to 0.14 percent to $12.25-3/4 per bushel.

March corn futures slipped down 0.30 percent at $6.56-1/2.

CBOT March wheat was quoted down 0.23 percent to $6.55-1/2 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* CBOT Soybean futures started the new year on a strong note on Tuesday, surging to a two-month high on worries about Argentine crop weather and a weaker dollar but paring gains by the close.

* Spillover strength stemmed from other commodities, especially U.S. crude oil, which was up about 4.2 percent near $103 a barrel at 1930 GMT.

* Argentina will stay dry in the days ahead, adding to concern that 2011/12 corn and soy crops will be reduced by lack of rain, local forecasters said.

* U.S. weather forecaster Cropcast lowered its forecasts for Argentine corn and soybean production and said further cuts may be coming.

* Heavy showers will sweep central and northeastern soy regions in Brazil this week but little moisture will reach the critically dry south, forecaster Somar said.

* USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 34.056 million bushels, above a range of trade estimates for 30 million to 34 million.

* CBOT corn futures closed higher on Tuesday on hot and dry weather in Argentina that trimmed crop production prospects.

* Corn also drew support from a weak dollar, gains in crude oil and higher equities markets.

* Cropcast on Tuesday pegged Argentine corn production at 24.5 million tonnes, down 3 million tonnes from last week's projections and below USDA's current forecast for 29.0 million. USDA will issue updated forecasts on Jan. 12.

* CBOT soft red winter wheat futures rose on Tuesday, supported by a weak dollar and a firm equities market, traders said.

* U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export sales of wheat were 13.359 million bushels, slightly higher than forecasts for 11 million to 13 million bushels.

* Bangladesh is set to import 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine in a government-to-government deal at $280 a tonne.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro held on to overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months as investors cut bearish positions in the common currency after upbeat data bolstered risk appetite.

* Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the highest settlement since May, fuelled by strong economic data from the United States and China and mounting concern about supply disruption from Iran.

* U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new year, though questions remain about whether a rally can be sustained.

DATA/EVENTS 0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec 0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Dec 1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov

Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 655.50 -1.50 -0.23% +0.42% 613.04 78 CBOT corn 656.50 -2.00 -0.30% +1.55% 608.73 82 CBOT soy 1225.75 -1.75 -0.14% +1.49% 1152.36 79 CBOT rice $14.67 $0.03 +0.17% +1.03% $14.45 61 WTI crude $102.97 $0.01 +0.01% +4.19% $98.74 68

Currencies Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.000 -0.02% +0.93% USD/AUD 1.036 -0.002 -0.17% +1.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)