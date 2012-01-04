SYDNEY Jan 4 - U.S. grain futures eased
slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, retreating from
gains in the broader commodities market, supported by dry
weather conditions in South America, a weak dollar and a firm
equities market.
U.S. soybean futures slipped slightly to 0.14 percent
to $12.25-3/4 per bushel.
March corn futures slipped down 0.30 percent at
$6.56-1/2.
CBOT March wheat was quoted down 0.23 percent to
$6.55-1/2 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* CBOT Soybean futures started the new year on a strong note
on Tuesday, surging to a two-month high on worries about
Argentine crop weather and a weaker dollar but paring gains by
the close.
* Spillover strength stemmed from other commodities,
especially U.S. crude oil, which was up about 4.2 percent near
$103 a barrel at 1930 GMT.
* Argentina will stay dry in the days ahead, adding to
concern that 2011/12 corn and soy crops will be reduced by lack
of rain, local forecasters said.
* U.S. weather forecaster Cropcast lowered its forecasts for
Argentine corn and soybean production and said further cuts may
be coming.
* Heavy showers will sweep central and northeastern soy
regions in Brazil this week but little moisture will reach the
critically dry south, forecaster Somar said.
* USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the
latest week at 34.056 million bushels, above a range of trade
estimates for 30 million to 34 million.
* CBOT corn futures closed higher on Tuesday on hot and dry
weather in Argentina that trimmed crop production prospects.
* Corn also drew support from a weak dollar, gains in crude
oil and higher equities markets.
* Cropcast on Tuesday pegged Argentine corn production at
24.5 million tonnes, down 3 million tonnes from last week's
projections and below USDA's current forecast for 29.0 million.
USDA will issue updated forecasts on Jan. 12.
* CBOT soft red winter wheat futures rose on Tuesday,
supported by a weak dollar and a firm equities market, traders
said.
* U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly export sales of
wheat were 13.359 million bushels, slightly higher than
forecasts for 11 million to 13 million bushels.
* Bangladesh is set to import 60,000 tonnes of wheat from
Ukraine in a government-to-government deal at $280 a tonne.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held on to overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday,
having posted its biggest one-day rally in nearly two months as
investors cut bearish positions in the common currency after
upbeat data bolstered risk appetite.
* Oil prices surged on Tuesday, with U.S. crude hitting the
highest settlement since May, fuelled by strong economic data
from the United States and China and mounting concern about
supply disruption from Iran.
* U.S. investors pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the
new year, though questions remain about whether a rally can be
sustained.
DATA/EVENTS
0500 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Dec
0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Dec
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Dec
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1500 U.S. Factory orders Nov
Grains prices at 0037 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 655.50 -1.50 -0.23% +0.42% 613.04 78
CBOT corn 656.50 -2.00 -0.30% +1.55% 608.73 82
CBOT soy 1225.75 -1.75 -0.14% +1.49% 1152.36 79
CBOT rice $14.67 $0.03 +0.17% +1.03% $14.45 61
WTI crude $102.97 $0.01 +0.01% +4.19% $98.74 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.305 $0.000 -0.02% +0.93%
USD/AUD 1.036 -0.002 -0.17% +1.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)