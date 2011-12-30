* Corn falls 0.4 pct, soy dips on profit-taking * Dryness in S.America may drive prices higher * Wheat slips 0.4 pct, tracks corn amid ample supply * Soy, wheat on track for 2011 losses; corn steady (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Dec 30 U.S. corn and soybeans were on track for monthly gains on Friday with dry weather in South America likely to dominate investor sentiment in the new year as it threatens to curb global food supplies. Corn fell 0.4 percent and soybeans dipped after a rally in the last few weeks lifted prices to their highest in more than six weeks on Wednesday, but beans are set for an almost 15 percent drop in 2011 and corn was little changed year-on-year. "It is just a bit of consolidation, but we could trade higher going into the long weekend, given the longer term outlook for Argentina and Brazil is still dry," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "Prospects for corn is reasonably positive as we still got South American weather to get through and valuations for soybeans also depend on the outcome in South America." This month soybeans have risen nearly 5 percent so far, while corn is up 5.7 percent, rebounding after losses in November, triggered by concerns over European debt crisis. Wheat is up almost 8 percent on short-covering and tracking corn higher. On Friday, Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans fell half a cent to $11.87 a bushel by 0411 GMT. Prices had touched $12.09 On Wednesday, highest since Nov. 9. Corn for March delivery lost 0.4 percent to $6.35-1/4 a bushel and March wheat also slid 0.4 percent to $6.42-1/2 a bushel. Argentine farmers have halted 2011/12 corn planting due to dry soils, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, exacerbating worries that low supplies could fuel higher world prices. Dryness related to the La Nina phenomenon has become a growing concern in the South American grains exporting powerhouse Argentina, causing analysts to reduce their forecasts for the country's 2011/12 corn crop. Argentina is the world's second-largest exporter of corn after the United States, the third-largest soy exporter and the biggest exporter of soyoil and soymeal. Limited relief from the dryness is expected for at least 10 days in Argentina and moisture deficits are persisting in over two-thirds of the corn belt. The dry areas also can expect heat stress on crops with high temperatures in the mid-90s (degrees Fahrenheit) to 100 F over the next two weeks. Dryness is an increasing concern in southern Brazil as well which is affecting more than one-third of the corn and soybean production. Heavy rains will sweep over Brazil's top soy state Mato Grosso and important areas further east in the next five days, forecaster Somar said on Thursday, but only a few light showers were forecast to reach the drought-stricken far southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. "We view soybeans being under-valued relative to corn because you still got to grow almost 130 million tonnes in South America, which constitutes a large portion of the world oilseed output," said Davis. "And there is no real substitute for soybeans where as for corn we have wheat." Still, global markets, including the agricultural products, remain at risk from European debt crisis and slowing growth in Asia, which have driven prices lower in 2011. Asian stocks have collectively lost about a fifth of their value this year, as natural calamities and financial turmoil took a toll on the risk appetite of investors, driving them to safer assets such as the U.S. dollar and gold. On Friday, stocks nudged higher and the euro clung to overnight gains, the last trading day of 2011, as positive data from the United States helped allay concerns on the global economy, while year-end short covering lifted crude prices. Prices at 0411 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.50 -2.75 -0.43% -1.34% 609.61 72 CBOT corn 635.25 -2.75 -0.43% -1.13% 605.93 72 CBOT soy 1196.50 -0.50 -0.04% -0.15% 1141.62 69 CBOT rice $14.65 $0.13 +0.86% +4.46% $14.43 67 WTI crude $99.77 $0.12 +0.12% +0.41% $98.45 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 -$0.010 -0.77% -1.02% USD/AUD 1.015 0.006 +0.55% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)