SYDNEY, Jan 5 U.S. wheat futures eased in
early Asian trade on Thursday, extending a fall of 1.1 percent
on Wednesday, pressured by a firm dollar and over bought signals
across the grain spectrum.
Corn futures and soy held a firmer bias, as hot weather
threatens each crop in Argentina, the world's second-largest
corn exporter and third-largest soy seller.
CBOT March wheat traded down 0.12 percent to $6.49-1/4
per bushel.
U.S. soybean were up about 0.1 percent to $12.31-1/2
per bushel.
March corn futures traded up 0.08 percent at $6.59 per
bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Improving conditions of the U.S. winter wheat crop
following heavy snow in December weighed on prices.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural
Statistics Service said late on Monday that hard red winter
wheat in Kansas was rated 53 percent good to excellent, up from
47 percent at the end of November.
* Warm and dry weather in U.S. Plains to begin depleting
ample soil moisture levels in some hard red winter wheat-
growing areas.
* Meteorologists for World Weather Inc. forecast hot and dry
weather in Argentina this week and next week, with a chance of
rain beginning Tuesday next week, which will be very important.
* Brokerage R.J. O'Brien on Wednesday cut its forecast for
Argentina's corn harvest by 5 million to 7 million tonnes and
trimmed soybean harvest by 3 million.
* Resistance for the March contract at its 100-day moving
average of $6.63, then at the 200 day ma $6.67. The nine-day RSI
was at 80.
* The USDA will release updated production data in its next
crop report due on Jan. 12.
* Argentina has suffered from weeks of heat and below-normal
rains due in part to the La Nina weather pattern.
* Forecasters in South America said Argentina will stay hot
and dry for the rest of the week, adding to worries that have
led some observers to trim crop production prospects.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro wallowed at multi-year lows against the yen and
Australian dollar in Asia on Thursday at 99.28 yen
and A$1.2488, as markets refocused on the euro zone
debt crisis with France next in line to raise funds in the bond
market.
* Brent crude rose for the second straight session
Wednesday, closing at a seven-week high after the European Union
reached a preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude,
escalating tensions in the West's standoff with Tehran that has
gripped oil markets for weeks.
* Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a
low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were
encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro
zone's debt problems.
Grains prices at 0051 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 649.25 -0.75 -0.12% -1.18% 614.30 70
CBOT corn 659.00 0.50 +0.08% +0.08% 610.56 87
CBOT soy 1231.50 1.50 +0.12% +0.33% 1155.37 83
CBOT rice $14.62 -$0.04 -0.24% -0.20% $14.43 62
WTI crude $103.30 $0.08 +0.08% +0.33% $98.96 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.294 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.86%
USD/AUD 1.034 -0.003 -0.29% -0.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)