SYDNEY, Jan 5 U.S. wheat futures eased in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending a fall of 1.1 percent on Wednesday, pressured by a firm dollar and over bought signals across the grain spectrum. Corn futures and soy held a firmer bias, as hot weather threatens each crop in Argentina, the world's second-largest corn exporter and third-largest soy seller. CBOT March wheat traded down 0.12 percent to $6.49-1/4 per bushel. U.S. soybean were up about 0.1 percent to $12.31-1/2 per bushel. March corn futures traded up 0.08 percent at $6.59 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Improving conditions of the U.S. winter wheat crop following heavy snow in December weighed on prices. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service said late on Monday that hard red winter wheat in Kansas was rated 53 percent good to excellent, up from 47 percent at the end of November. * Warm and dry weather in U.S. Plains to begin depleting ample soil moisture levels in some hard red winter wheat- growing areas. * Meteorologists for World Weather Inc. forecast hot and dry weather in Argentina this week and next week, with a chance of rain beginning Tuesday next week, which will be very important. * Brokerage R.J. O'Brien on Wednesday cut its forecast for Argentina's corn harvest by 5 million to 7 million tonnes and trimmed soybean harvest by 3 million. * Resistance for the March contract at its 100-day moving average of $6.63, then at the 200 day ma $6.67. The nine-day RSI was at 80. * The USDA will release updated production data in its next crop report due on Jan. 12. * Argentina has suffered from weeks of heat and below-normal rains due in part to the La Nina weather pattern. * Forecasters in South America said Argentina will stay hot and dry for the rest of the week, adding to worries that have led some observers to trim crop production prospects. MARKET NEWS * The euro wallowed at multi-year lows against the yen and Australian dollar in Asia on Thursday at 99.28 yen and A$1.2488, as markets refocused on the euro zone debt crisis with France next in line to raise funds in the bond market. * Brent crude rose for the second straight session Wednesday, closing at a seven-week high after the European Union reached a preliminary agreement to ban imports of Iranian crude, escalating tensions in the West's standoff with Tehran that has gripped oil markets for weeks. * Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed in a low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were encouraged to see equities avoid a sell-off amid lingering euro zone's debt problems. Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 649.25 -0.75 -0.12% -1.18% 614.30 70 CBOT corn 659.00 0.50 +0.08% +0.08% 610.56 87 CBOT soy 1231.50 1.50 +0.12% +0.33% 1155.37 83 CBOT rice $14.62 -$0.04 -0.24% -0.20% $14.43 62 WTI crude $103.30 $0.08 +0.08% +0.33% $98.96 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.294 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.86% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.003 -0.29% -0.32% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)