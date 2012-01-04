* Corn drops on pressure from U.S. farmer selling
* Soy ticks down, wheat falls 0.7 pct after rally
* Dry weather seen reducing Argentine corn yields
* Technicals: Soy range seen $12.15-1/4 to $12.41-1/2
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Chicago corn slid half a
percent on Wednesday, falling from a near two-month top, while
soy eased after a rally to its highest since end-October as
increased selling by U.S. farmers pressured markets.
Wheat, which has rallied on the back of strengthening corn
values since mid-December, dipped after touching its highest
since Sept. 21 on Tuesday.
Corn and soybean prices continue to remain underpinned by a
drought in agriculture powerhouse Argentina, which is
threatening to reduce yields, particularly of corn as the crop
enters its critical pollination phase.
"It is generally a lower start across the grains and
oilseeds markets, we are looking at a little bit of
profit-taking after striking some resistance levels yesterday,"
said Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank
of Australia.
"It is possible that farmer selling (is weighing) and it
could also be simply a matter of some investor profit-taking."
Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.4 percent to
$12.23 a bushel by 0355 GMT and corn for March lost 0.5
percent to $6.55 a bushel.
March wheat slid 0.7 percent to $6.52-1/2 a bushel.
On a continuation chart, front-month soybeans have
gained 12 percent since the middle of December while corn
and wheat have added nearly 16 percent.
Corn spot basis bids were mostly steady to lower at U.S.
Midwest elevators, processors and river terminals on Tuesday,
pressured by a spike in futures and increased farmer sales,
dealers said.
Growers were also active sellers of soybeans but the soy
basis held largely steady.
The market is focusing on Argentina's corn crop as it
reaches pollination and any crop losses in the world's
second-largest exporter could shift demand back to the United
States, where supplies are tight.
Don Keeney, a meteorologist with Cropcast, a division of MDA
EarthSat Weather, said the firm on Tuesday lowered its forecast
of Argentine corn production to 24.5 million tonnes, down 11
percent from its previous figure, due to hot and dry weather.
Cropcast trimmed its Argentine soy crop forecast to 49.82
million tonnes, down 3 percent.
Argentina has suffered from weeks of heat and below-normal
rains due in part to the La Nina weather pattern.
In Brazil, heavy showers will sweep over central and
northeastern soy regions this week but little moisture will
reach the critically dry south, forecaster Somar said on
Tuesday, as some farmers fire up harvesters to start gathering
the crop.
The world's No. 2 soy producer is now well into the wet
summer season. But the La Nina weather anomaly has disrupted
rainfall patterns in the south, keeping that region and
neighboring Argentina's soy areas mostly dry in recent weeks.
Commodity funds bought a net 13,000 Chicago Board of Trade
corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They
bought 2,000 wheat and 7,000 soybean contracts.
U.S. corn stocks as of Aug. 31 are projected to drop to the
lowest level since the mid-1990s, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
Prices at 0355 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 652.50 -4.50 -0.68% -0.04% 612.94 72
CBOT corn 655.00 -3.50 -0.53% +1.31% 608.68 78
CBOT soy 1223.00 -4.50 -0.37% +1.26% 1152.27 74
CBOT rice $14.58 -$0.06 -0.44% -1.92% $14.43 61
WTI crude $102.79 -$0.17 -0.17% +4.01% $98.74 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.002 -0.12% +0.82%
USD/AUD 1.034 -0.004 -0.35% +1.12%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)