* Corn drops on pressure from U.S. farmer selling * Soy ticks down, wheat falls 0.7 pct after rally * Dry weather seen reducing Argentine corn yields * Technicals: Soy range seen $12.15-1/4 to $12.41-1/2 (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 4 Chicago corn slid half a percent on Wednesday, falling from a near two-month top, while soy eased after a rally to its highest since end-October as increased selling by U.S. farmers pressured markets. Wheat, which has rallied on the back of strengthening corn values since mid-December, dipped after touching its highest since Sept. 21 on Tuesday. Corn and soybean prices continue to remain underpinned by a drought in agriculture powerhouse Argentina, which is threatening to reduce yields, particularly of corn as the crop enters its critical pollination phase. "It is generally a lower start across the grains and oilseeds markets, we are looking at a little bit of profit-taking after striking some resistance levels yesterday," said Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "It is possible that farmer selling (is weighing) and it could also be simply a matter of some investor profit-taking." Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.4 percent to $12.23 a bushel by 0355 GMT and corn for March lost 0.5 percent to $6.55 a bushel. March wheat slid 0.7 percent to $6.52-1/2 a bushel. On a continuation chart, front-month soybeans have gained 12 percent since the middle of December while corn and wheat have added nearly 16 percent. Corn spot basis bids were mostly steady to lower at U.S. Midwest elevators, processors and river terminals on Tuesday, pressured by a spike in futures and increased farmer sales, dealers said. Growers were also active sellers of soybeans but the soy basis held largely steady. The market is focusing on Argentina's corn crop as it reaches pollination and any crop losses in the world's second-largest exporter could shift demand back to the United States, where supplies are tight. Don Keeney, a meteorologist with Cropcast, a division of MDA EarthSat Weather, said the firm on Tuesday lowered its forecast of Argentine corn production to 24.5 million tonnes, down 11 percent from its previous figure, due to hot and dry weather. Cropcast trimmed its Argentine soy crop forecast to 49.82 million tonnes, down 3 percent. Argentina has suffered from weeks of heat and below-normal rains due in part to the La Nina weather pattern. In Brazil, heavy showers will sweep over central and northeastern soy regions this week but little moisture will reach the critically dry south, forecaster Somar said on Tuesday, as some farmers fire up harvesters to start gathering the crop. The world's No. 2 soy producer is now well into the wet summer season. But the La Nina weather anomaly has disrupted rainfall patterns in the south, keeping that region and neighboring Argentina's soy areas mostly dry in recent weeks. Commodity funds bought a net 13,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and 7,000 soybean contracts. U.S. corn stocks as of Aug. 31 are projected to drop to the lowest level since the mid-1990s, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Prices at 0355 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.50 -4.50 -0.68% -0.04% 612.94 72 CBOT corn 655.00 -3.50 -0.53% +1.31% 608.68 78 CBOT soy 1223.00 -4.50 -0.37% +1.26% 1152.27 74 CBOT rice $14.58 -$0.06 -0.44% -1.92% $14.43 61 WTI crude $102.79 -$0.17 -0.17% +4.01% $98.74 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.303 -$0.002 -0.12% +0.82% USD/AUD 1.034 -0.004 -0.35% +1.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)