* Corn turns positive on Argentina crop weather

* Soy ticks down, wheat falls after rally

* Dry weather seen reducing Argentine corn yields

* Technicals: Soy range seen $12.15-1/4 to $12.41-1/2 (Recasts, updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral and Marie Maitre

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 4 U.S. wheat and soybeans futures handed back some of their recent gains on Wednesday, falling from multi-week highs as increased selling by U.S. farmers took the steam out of a rally fuelled by dry crop weather in Argentina, but corn reversed early losses.

Corn prices continued to remain underpinned by a drought in agriculture powerhouse Argentina, which is threatening to reduce yields, particularly of corn as the crop enters its critical pollination phase. CBOT March corn erased an earlier fall to stand 0.2 percent higher at $6.60 a bushel by 1235 GMT.

Wheat, which has rallied on the back of strengthening corn values since mid-December, dipped after touching its highest since Sept. 21 on Tuesday. March wheat was down 0.5 percent at $6.53-3/4 a bushel by.

A new rise of the dollar against the euro after a mixed bag of euro zone economic data also capped Chicago as it made the U.S. origin less competitive on the global markets.

Meanwhile, soy fell 0.1 percent to $12.17 a bushel.

"It is generally a lower start across the grains and oilseeds markets, we are looking at a little bit of profit-taking after striking some resistance levels yesterday," said Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"It is possible that farmer selling (is weighing) and it could also be simply a matter of some investor profit-taking."

On a continuation chart, front-month soybeans have gained 12 percent since the middle of December while corn and wheat have added nearly 16 percent.

Corn spot basis bids were mostly steady to lower at U.S. Midwest elevators, processors and river terminals on Tuesday, pressured by a spike in futures and increased farmer sales, dealers said.

Growers were also active sellers of soybeans but the soy basis held largely steady.

The market is focusing on Argentina's corn crop as it reaches pollination and any crop losses in the world's second-largest exporter could shift demand back to the United States, where supplies are tight.

Don Keeney, a meteorologist with Cropcast, a division of MDA EarthSat Weather, said the firm on Tuesday lowered its forecast of Argentine corn production to 24.5 million tonnes, down 11 percent from its previous figure, due to hot and dry weather.

Cropcast trimmed its Argentine soy crop forecast to 49.82 million tonnes, down 3 percent.

Argentina has suffered from weeks of heat and below-normal rains due in part to the La Nina weather pattern.

In Brazil, heavy showers will sweep over central and northeastern soy regions this week but little moisture will reach the critically dry south, forecaster Somar said on Tuesday, as some farmers fire up harvesters to start gathering the crop.

The world's No. 2 soy producer is now well into the wet summer season. But the La Nina weather anomaly has disrupted rainfall patterns in the south, keeping that region and neighboring Argentina's soy areas mostly dry in recent weeks.

Commodity funds bought a net 13,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They bought 2,000 wheat and 7,000 soybean contracts.

U.S. corn stocks as of Aug. 31 are projected to drop to the lowest level since the mid-1990s, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Europe, the benchmark Euronext March contract was down 1 percent at 197.25 euros a tonne by 1228 GMT, snapping a 13-session winning streak fuelled by crop weather worries in South America. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)