* Wheat drops on weaker markets, U.S. crop condition * Corn, soy steady as S.American drought supports * Shares, euro dip on Europe; French bond auction eyed * Technicals: Corn neutral in range (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Chicago wheat slid for a second straight session on Thursday, weighed down by Europe's debt woes and the improved condition of the U.S. winter crop. Corn ticked down after closing unchanged on Wednesday and soybeans were little changed as a drought in Argentina and parts of Brazil continued to support markets. "It is Argentine weather playing out and this could remain as the main fundamental factor for price direction," said Lynette Tan, analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are more bearish on wheat because of the poor fundamentals." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat slid 0.5 percent to $6.47 a bushel by 0348 GMT. March soy fell three quarter of a cent to $12.29-1/4 a bushel and corn for March lost 0.3 percent to $6.56-3/4 a bushel. The wheat market was influenced by a firmer dollar and weakness in global markets. Asian shares and the euro eased as concerns about the ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge public debt dampened investor risk appetite ahead of a French bond auction later in the day. The euro zone's sovereign funding plans and U.S. economic data, including U.S. jobs figures due on Friday, are the primary focus for market participants to gauge whether investors would take or avert risk. Improving conditions of the U.S. winter wheat crop following heavy snow in December also weighed on wheat prices. The U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural Statistics Service has rated hard red winter wheat in Kansas 53 percent good to excellent, up from 47 percent at the end of November. Traders said the market was technically overbought after prices rallied 13.4 percent in the last 2-1/2 weeks, mostly due to short covering. For corn and soybeans, dry weather in Argentina, the world's second largest corn exporter and the biggest soyoil and soymeal supplier, underpinned prices. Brokerage R.J. O'Brien on Wednesday cut its harvest potential for corn in Argentina by 5 to 7 million tonnes and soybean by 3 million tonnes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) current forecast for the corn crop is 29.0 million tonnes. Cropcast trimmed its Argentine soy crop forecast to 49.82 million tonnes, down 3 percent versus USDA's current outlook for 52.0 million tonnes. The USDA will release updated production data in its next crop report due on Jan. 12. Argentina has suffered from weeks of heat and below-normal rains due in part to the La Nina weather pattern. Commodity funds sold a net 3,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They sold 2,000 wheat and bought 3,000 soybean contracts. In the U.S. cash market, corn spot basis bids were mostly steady to weak at elevators, processors and ethanol plants around the U.S. Midwest early on Wednesday, pressured by a pickup in country sales and a spike in futures. Soybean basis bids were firm at a terminal on the Mississippi River and in Toledo, Ohio. There were light farmer sales of soybeans in recent days, too, but fewer soybeans were sold than bushels of corn. Prices at 0348 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 647.00 -3.00 -0.46% -1.52% 614.23 67 CBOT corn 656.75 -1.75 -0.27% -0.27% 610.47 82 CBOT soy 1229.25 -0.75 -0.06% +0.14% 1155.21 82 CBOT rice $14.66 $0.01 +0.03% +0.07% $14.43 62 WTI crude $102.85 -$0.37 -0.36% -0.11% $98.95 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.93% USD/AUD 1.032 -0.004 -0.40% -0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)