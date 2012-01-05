* Wheat drops on weaker markets, U.S. crop condition
* Corn, soy steady as S.American drought supports
* Shares, euro dip on Europe; French bond auction eyed
* Technicals: Corn neutral in range
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Chicago wheat slid for a
second straight session on Thursday, weighed down by Europe's
debt woes and the improved condition of the U.S. winter crop.
Corn ticked down after closing unchanged on Wednesday and
soybeans were little changed as a drought in Argentina and parts
of Brazil continued to support markets.
"It is Argentine weather playing out and this could remain
as the main fundamental factor for price direction," said
Lynette Tan, analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are
more bearish on wheat because of the poor fundamentals."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat slid 0.5 percent to
$6.47 a bushel by 0348 GMT. March soy fell three quarter
of a cent to $12.29-1/4 a bushel and corn for March lost
0.3 percent to $6.56-3/4 a bushel.
The wheat market was influenced by a firmer dollar and
weakness in global markets.
Asian shares and the euro eased as concerns about the
ability of euro zone countries to refinance their huge public
debt dampened investor risk appetite ahead of a French bond
auction later in the day.
The euro zone's sovereign funding plans and U.S. economic
data, including U.S. jobs figures due on Friday, are the primary
focus for market participants to gauge whether investors would
take or avert risk.
Improving conditions of the U.S. winter wheat crop
following heavy snow in December also weighed on wheat prices.
The U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural
Statistics Service has rated hard red winter wheat in Kansas 53
percent good to excellent, up from 47 percent at the end of
November.
Traders said the market was technically overbought after
prices rallied 13.4 percent in the last 2-1/2 weeks, mostly due
to short covering.
For corn and soybeans, dry weather in Argentina, the world's
second largest corn exporter and the biggest soyoil and soymeal
supplier, underpinned prices.
Brokerage R.J. O'Brien on Wednesday cut its harvest
potential for corn in Argentina by 5 to 7 million tonnes and
soybean by 3 million tonnes.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) current forecast
for the corn crop is 29.0 million tonnes.
Cropcast trimmed its Argentine soy crop forecast to 49.82
million tonnes, down 3 percent versus USDA's
current outlook for 52.0 million tonnes.
The USDA will release updated production data in its next
crop report due on Jan. 12.
Argentina has suffered from weeks of heat and below-normal
rains due in part to the La Nina weather pattern.
Commodity funds sold a net 3,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They sold
2,000 wheat and bought 3,000 soybean contracts.
In the U.S. cash market, corn spot basis bids were mostly
steady to weak at elevators, processors and ethanol plants
around the U.S. Midwest early on Wednesday, pressured by a
pickup in country sales and a spike in futures.
Soybean basis bids were firm at a terminal on the
Mississippi River and in Toledo, Ohio. There were light farmer
sales of soybeans in recent days, too, but fewer soybeans were
sold than bushels of corn.
Prices at 0348 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 647.00 -3.00 -0.46% -1.52% 614.23 67
CBOT corn 656.75 -1.75 -0.27% -0.27% 610.47 82
CBOT soy 1229.25 -0.75 -0.06% +0.14% 1155.21 82
CBOT rice $14.66 $0.01 +0.03% +0.07% $14.43 62
WTI crude $102.85 -$0.37 -0.36% -0.11% $98.95 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.293 -$0.001 -0.10% -0.93%
USD/AUD 1.032 -0.004 -0.40% -0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)