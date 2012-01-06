SYDNEY, Jan 6 - U.S. grain futures slipped in early Asian trade on Friday, extending overnight losses on the back of a firmer U.S. dollar and forecasts for rain in drought hit crops in Argentina. U.S. soybeans for March delivery slipped 0.23 percent to $12.06-1/2 per bushel. March corn futures eased 0.31 percent at $6.41-1/2. CBOT March wheat also recoiled 0.28 percent by 0032 GMT to $6.27-1/2 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Despite forecasts of rain early next week in Argentina, concerns remain since the corn crop is pollinating and soybeans will soon be setting pods, both of which are critical growth stages for the crops. * Grains-exporting powerhouse Argentina is expected to remain dry until next week, when showers are predicted for the main soy and corn producing province of Buenos Aires, analysts said. * Unrelenting sun in Argentina has scorched as much as a fifth of its corn crop and the drought will start biting into the country's vast soy harvest unless rains come to the rescue this month or next, South American crop experts said. . * Brazil's top corn and second-ranked soy producer Parana state cut sharply its forecasts for production of the two crops in the 2011/12 season after weeks of harsh dry weather. * The Buenos Aires Grains exchange kept its estimate for Argentina's 2011/12 commercial corn area unchanged at 3.74 million hectares, predicting ample rains in the days ahead. * The U.S. Climate Prediction Center warned that La Nina, the weather phenomenon widely blamed for drought in the southern United States and South America, may persist longer than expected, into the Northern Hemisphere spring. * Drought in Brazil's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul, will cut corn output by a quarter and soy output by 4 percent, the state's technical assistance agriculture body Emater said. * Cargill said it would close a crushing plant in Des Moines, Iowa, next month, citing a difficult industry environment for soymeal. * CBOT soft red winter wheat futures posted their biggest drop in seven weeks on Thursday as investors shed risky assets on fresh concerns the euro zone debt crisis will chill consumer demand in 2012. * Benchmark CBOT March wheat contract dropped 3.4 percent, the biggest decline for the front-month contract sincefalling 3.9 percent on November 17. * The worries about Europe sparked a rally in the dollar, which makes U.S. commodities less attractive to investors looking for a hedge against inflation. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar hovered at one-year highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Friday, while the embattled euro floundered at 11-year lows versus the yen even after a closely watched French debt auction drew solid demand. * Brent crude dropped back drastically and U.S. crude deepened losses near the close on Thursday as investors took a second look at data showing a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles and the sharp rise in the dollar encouraged traders to jettison riskier assets. * Banks led Wall Street to gains on Thursday even as Europe struggled again, a sign investors are betting a relatively strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks outperform other markets. Overall gains were small, but banks advanced for a third day, supported by better-than-expected economic data. U.S. financial shares continued to delink from their European peers as investors see more potential for growth in U.S. lending that could offset worries about the euro zone debt crisis. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC services PMI Dec 1000 EZ Business climate Dec 1000 EZ Economic sentiment Dec 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate mm Dec 1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Dec 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0032 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 627.50 -1.75 -0.28% -3.46% 614.21 49 CBOT corn 641.50 -2.00 -0.31% -2.58% 611.15 61 CBOT soy 1206.25 -2.75 -0.23% -1.93% 1156.23 62 CBOT rice $14.49 -$0.05 -0.34% -1.13% $14.43 58 WTI crude $101.66 -$0.15 -0.15% -1.51% $99.02 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.280 $0.001 +0.12% -1.12% USD/AUD 1.025 0.000 +0.04% -1.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)