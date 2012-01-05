* Wheat down 1.3 pct, U.S. crop weather bearish * Drought persists in corn exporter Argentina * Technicals: Corn neutral in range (Adds Argentine weather details, updates prices) By Martin Roberts and Naveen Thukral MADRID/SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Chicago wheat extended prior losses on Thursday as Europe's sovereign debt problems weighed on financial and commodities markets, while improved prospects for the U.S. winter crop also weighed on prices. Corn and soybeans were also weaker, although dry weather in major exporters Argentina and Brazil continued to bolster markets. In the world's second-biggest corn exporter, Argentina, sun has scorched as much as a fifth of its corn crop, and the drought will start biting into its vast soy harvest unless rains come to the rescue this month or next. "It is Argentine weather playing out, and this could remain as the main fundamental factor for price direction," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are more bearish on wheat because of the poor fundamentals." Chicago Board of Trade March wheat sank 1.23 percent to $6.42 a bushel by 1315 GMT. March soy fell 0.88 percent to $12.10-3/4 a bushel, and corn for March delivery shed 1.03 percent to $6.51-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service has rated hard red winter wheat in Kansas 53 percent good to excellent, up from 47 percent at the end of November. Forecasters in Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer, said weather would be erratic as farmers made a start on harvesting this week. The USDA's senior economist told Reuters on Wednesday that low global soybean and corn stocks made both commodities vulnerable to the La Nina weather pattern in South America. The USDA will release updated production data in its next crop report due on Jan. 12. U.S. commodities became less competitive on world markets on Thursday after the 17-nation euro currency hit a 15-month low and consequently made the dollar stronger. In France, Europe's top wheat exporter, benchmark prices were weaker due to co-operatives producers hedging hefty purchases from farmers, although prospects of more competitive exports helped cut losses. Traders noted that a weaker euro had brought French wheat prices in Morocco level with those from drought-hit Argentina, although no sales had yet been settled. * Prices as of 1314 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 194.75 12.25 +6.71 252.20 -22.78 London wheat 152.50 5.80 +3.95 199.00 -23.37 Paris maize 196.00 10.00 +5.38 235.00 -16.60 Paris rapeseed 449.25 26.00 +6.14 497.25 -9.65 CBOT wheat 642.00 42.25 +7.04 794.25 -19.17 CBOT corn 651.50 50.50 +8.40 629.00 3.58 CBOT soybeans 1210.75 73.75 +6.49 1393.75 -13.13 Crude oil 113.67 10.03 +9.68 91.38 24.39 Euro/dlr 1.28 -0.01 -1.03 1.34 -4.26 (editing by Jane Baird)