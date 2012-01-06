* Corn steady after selloff, pressured by Argentina rains * Argentine corn, soy to get ample rains-exchange * Warm weather threatens to extend U.S. drought * Europe woes weigh on shares, euro (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 6 U.S. corn and soybean futures were little changed on Friday, after last session's heavy losses, as forecasts of rain across parched farms in Argentina continued to weigh on sentiment. Wheat was also steady after suffering its biggest drop in almost two months on Thursday, according to a continuation chart , with pressure on agricultural markets stemming from renewed concerns over the euro zone debt crisis. A drought in Argentina and parts of Brazil has raised concerns over global corn and soybeans supplies in the months ahead, lifting the benchmark U.S. prices to multi-month highs earlier this week. "Rain for Monday and Tuesday looks certain for Argentina, but overall they are still below average," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "They are going see rain next week and following week turns dry again, so people taking money off the table to see the outcome of rain before they get back in." Chicago Board of Trade March soy rose three quarter of a cent to $12.09-3/4 a bushel by 0410 GMT and corn for March lost quarter of a cent to $6.43-1/4 a bushel. March wheat gained three quarter of a cent to $6.30 a bushel. Soybeans are on track for a fourth straight week of gains, while corn is in negative territory after rising for two weeks. Wheat is losing ground after climbing for three weeks in a row. The Buenos Aires Grains exchange kept its estimate for Argentina's 2011/12 commercial corn area unchanged on Thursday, predicting that rains over the two weeks ahead will revive parched fields. Farmers in grains exporting powerhouse Argentina have been worried about recent dry weather and a feared repetition of the devastating drought of 2009, which scorched grains fields and wiped out entire herds of cattle. But, in its weekly crop report, the exchange refused to cut its corn area estimate of 3.74 million hectares, saying relief was on the way. In Brazil, two important Brazilian corn and soy producers Parana and Rio Grande do Sul made sharp cuts to crop forecasts on Thursday after weeks of harsh, dry weather dented prospects for a soy crop that as recently as this week some still expected to be a record. Brazil's biggest soy state Mato Grosso which grows nearly a third of the crop has been spared weather havoc this year but traders are closely watching losses in other states and in Argentina. The weakness in global markets is also weighing on corn, soy and wheat futures. Asian shares edged down and the euro hovered near a 16-month low against the dollar and an 11-year low against the yen on Friday on worries the euro zone debt crisis is crippling European banks, but more positive U.S. data helped curb the losses. In what could have a potentially bullish impact on the wheat market, a New Year's Eve "heat wave" melted away welcomed winter snow that had brought some drought relief to the U.S. Plains, reviving fears that harmfully warm and dry conditions will persist into 2012, U.S. climatologists said in a report issued Thursday. Commodity funds sold a net 13,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. They sold 4,000 wheat and sold 6,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0410 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 630.00 0.75 +0.12% -3.08% 614.35 52 CBOT corn 643.25 -0.25 -0.04% -2.32% 611.21 64 CBOT soy 1209.75 0.75 +0.06% -1.65% 1156.43 64 CBOT rice $14.49 -$0.04 -0.31% -1.09% $14.43 58 WTI crude $101.40 -$0.41 -0.40% -1.76% $99.03 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.279 -$0.015 -1.17% -1.98% USD/AUD 1.025 -0.011 -1.10% -1.15% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)