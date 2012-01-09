SYDNEY, Jan 9 U.S. grain futures posted gains in early Asian trade on Monday, with traders turning their focus towards the U.S. Department of Agriculture's revised forecasts of South American crop production due this week. Argentina's corn crop is expected to average 25.808 million tonnes, down 11 percent from the USDA's December estimate of 29 million based on a Reuters poll of 14 analysts. U.S. soybean futures for March delivery rose 0.44 percent to $12.01-3/4 per bushel. March corn futures rose 0.31 percent at $6.45. CBOT March wheat rose 0.60 percent to $6.28-1/2 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. Department of Agriculture's January crop report is widely expected to reflect significant damage to Argentina's corn crop. * Informa Economics lowered its forecasts for 2011/12 corn and soybean production in Argentina and Brazil, citing dry weather that has cut yield prospects. * Trade expecting few changes in U.S. 2011/12 soybean production and ending stocks figures in USDA's Jan. 12 crop reports. * USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 281,300 tonnes, a nine-week low that was also below trade estimates for 400,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * A firm dollar and light demand for U.S. wheat on the export market weighed on Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures on Friday. Declines in hard red winter wheat futures at the Kansas City Board of Trade were in line with CBOT contracts. * For the week, CBOT wheat fell 4.3 percent, KCBT wheat fell 4.1 percent and MGEX spring wheat fell 5.8 percent. MARKET NEWS * The euro came under pressure first thing in Asia on Monday, reaching 16-month lows versus the greenback and an 11-year trough on the yen following a slew of negative news from the euro zone over the weekend. The euro fell to an early low around $1.2676, before steadying at $1.2701. Against the yen, the single currency was at 97.68, having plumbed a trough at 97.47. This compared with $1.2722 and 97.95 yen late in New York on Friday. * Brent crude prices edged up on Friday and gained more than 5 percent for the week as anxiety over Iran and potential supply disruptions countered the dollar's strength on better-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and concerns about Europe's economy. * U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though news that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not whet interest in equities on Friday. The Dow rose 1.2 percent, the S&P gained 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq added 2.7 percent for the week, with most gains coming from cyclical sectors tied to growth. DATA/EVENTS 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Nov 1500 U.S. Employment trends Dec 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Nov 2100 Alcoa earnings Q4 Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 628.50 3.75 +0.60% -3.31% 614.30 51 CBOT corn 645.50 2.00 +0.31% -1.97% 611.28 65 CBOT soy 1201.75 5.25 +0.44% -2.30% 1156.16 58 CBOT rice $14.71 $0.03 +0.20% +0.41% $14.44 62 WTI crude $101.20 -$0.36 -0.35% -1.96% $99.02 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.268 -$0.010 -0.78% -2.01% USD/AUD 1.016 -0.009 -0.85% -1.98% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Ed Davies)