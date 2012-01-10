SYDNEY Jan 9 - U.S. soy and corn futures eased in early Asian trade on Tuesday, but maintained most of their solid overnight gains on weather concerns in South America, while wheat futures held steady after posting the strongest gains in two weeks.

U.S. soybean futures for March delivery dipped 0.08 percent to $12.32 per bushel.

March corn futures dipped 0.19 percent at $6.53-1/4.

CBOT March wheat was unchanged by 0043 GMT to $6.41-3/4 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* USDA confirmed sales of 145,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to an unknown destination for delivery during the 2011/12 marketing year.

* The annual index fund rebalancing occurs this week; traders expect major index funds to buy some 16,000 contracts of soyoil while selling 600 soybeans.

* Brazilian grains analyst Celeres cut its forecast for soy production to 74.4 million tonnes, down from 75.6 million tonnes in December, due to harsh, dry weather.

* Scattered showers in Brazil's southern grain belt over the next 10 days may not be sufficient to repair damaged crops in the continent's top soybean exporting country, prompting agribusiness consultancy Celeres to cut its corn and soy crop forecasts on Monday.

* Grain-exporting powerhouse Argentina has been hit by an unforgiving southern hemisphere summer sun, prompting analysts to cut their crop forecasts and fueling farmers' demands for tax cuts to help them get through the season.

Lack of water has shrunk Argentina's corn crop at a time when the world's No. 2 corn exporting country was being counted on to replenish global supplies after a disappointing U.S. harvest.

The drought could also add to government fiscal challenges this year as Argentina faces fallout from Europe's financial mess and lower demand from key commodities client China.

* U.S. Agriculture Department said weekly wheat export inspections were 10.784 million bushels, below forecasts for 14 million to 21 million.

* The annual index fund rebalancing occurs this week; traders expect major index funds to buy 27,683 contracts of wheat, according to a research note from Morgan Stanley.

* Group of Israeli private buyers issued international tender for 35,000 tonnes of European feed wheat, European traders said.

* Taiwan Flour Mills Association bought 84,650 tonnes of milling wheat from the United States, European traders said.

* South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed bought 55,000 tonnes of optional-origin feed wheat in tender for $264.73 a tonne c&f, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro held its ground early in Asia on Tuesday at $1.2767, having been squeezed higher overnight as the market pared extremely bearish bets against the single currency ahead of key events in Europe this week.

* Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about the euro zone's economy, but the decline was limited by fears about Iran's threats to shut the Strait of Hormuz oil-shipping route and Tehran's ongoing dispute with the West over the Iranian nuclear program.

* U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday in a light-volume session as investors stayed cautious ahead of corporate earnings and key auctions for European debt this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 32.62 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,392.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.89 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,280.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.34 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,676.56.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: 0745 France Industrial output mm Nov 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1400 EU Euroilstock inventory report Dec 2011 1500 U.S. Wholesale inventories Nov 1500 U.S. Wholesale sales Nov 2130 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly 2130 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly

China Exports yy Dec 2011

China Imports yy Dec 2011

China Trade balance Dec 2011

Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI

CBOT wheat 641.75 0.00 +0.00% +2.72% 617.54 57 CBOT corn 653.25 1.25 +0.19% +1.59% 615.08 69 CBOT soy 1232.00 -1.00 -0.08% +2.75% 1162.34 68

CBOT rice $14.85 $0.04 +0.30% +1.47% $14.32 65

WTI crude $101.52 $0.21 +0.21% -0.40% $99.38 58

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.277 $0.001 +0.09% +0.69% USD/AUD 1.026 0.002 +0.21% +0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)