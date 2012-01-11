SYDNEY Jan 11 U.S. grain futures fell by as much as about 0.5 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as further profit taking cut into recent gains on the prospect of rain in drought-hit in corn and soybean exporter Argentina.

U.S. soybean futures for March delivery dipped 0.55 percent to $12.25-1/4 per bushel.

March corn futures dipped 0.19 percent at $6.50-3/4.

CBOT March wheat was quoted down 0.31 percent by 0030 GMT to $6.37-3/4 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Rain showers are expected in Argentina's main farm areas this week, but climatologists question whether the amount of water to hit the drought-stricken Pampas will be enough to revive key corn and soy crops.

* Traders expect USDA to slash its estimates for South American corn and soy output in its report on Thursday.

* South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) is seeking up to 235,000 tonnes of corn, 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat and up to 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal for arrival between April and May.

* Analysts expect China, the world's largest soy buyer to accelerate buying of soybeans this year, to between 56 million and 61 million tonnes, to fill depleted state reserves.

* A debate stands over whether the USDA had understated corn used for feed in the U.S. in the 2011/12 season ending Aug. 31.

* Two Deutsche Bank-backed commodity funds could soon sell off their Minneapolis wheat contracts and double their holdings in CBOT wheat due to increasing position limits.

* Ukraine's wheat exports likely to fall by 17 percent in 2012/13 to 6.3 million tonnes following severe drought-UkrAgroConsult.

* Japan's Ministry of Agriculture looking to buy 139,239 tonnes of food wheat from the U.S. in a weekly tender.

* Algeria tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat for March shipment, European traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro clung to modest gains on the greenback in Asia at $1.2772 on Wednesday but floundered near a record low versus the Australian dollar in cautious trade a day ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting and debt sales from Spain.

*Oil prices rose on Tuesday as optimism about U.S. economic growth, anxiety about Iran's nuclear program dispute with the West and unrest in Nigeria overrode concerns about Europe's economy and debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company Alcoa and strong gains in bank shares. A gauge of materials companies' shares was among the leaders of S&P 500 sectors, with a gain of 1.8 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

0700 Germany Annual GDP 2011

0730 India M3 Money Supply

2350 Japan Bank lending yy Dec 2011

Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 637.75 -2.00 -0.31% -0.62% 618.93 53 CBOT corn 650.75 -1.25 -0.19% +1.13% 615.02 65 CBOT soy 1225.25 -6.75 -0.55% -0.63% 1167.32 61 CBOT rice $14.76 -$0.01 -0.03% +0.54% $14.37 60 WTI crude $101.86 -$0.38 -0.37% +0.54% $99.50 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.275 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.09% USD/AUD 1.029 -0.002 -0.19% +0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)